Georgia Basketball: Exclusive Interview with No. 1 player in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most well-known names in high school basketball right now, regardless of the class. The reason for that is because Kuminga is capable of taking control of any game at any given moment. That ability is why he is rated the #1 player in the 2021 recruiting class. And if that isn't impressive enough, the 247sports composite ranking gives Kuminga a 1.0000 rating, which has only been given to three other players since 2006.

With a high rating comes high expectations, but Kuminga is poised to meet and exceed those expectations.

"It’s a blessing to be in a position where I am now, I will never take it for granted because I worked and continue to work hard to be the best player that I can possibly be, and I don’t really feel any pressure at all, but my expectation is to continue to improve not only as a basketball player but also as a human being."

Kuminga takes pride in being the #1 ranked player, which requires him to perform well on the court as well in life. The maturity that he shows proves he is capable of being a centerpiece of an NBA organization one day. You don't see that from prospects of his caliber very often.

To get to that step of playing in the NBA, he has taken note of current and past NBA stars and compares their styles of play to his own.

"It’s kinda hard to match my game with any current NBA player because I believe that I have an unique way to play the game but I can say I play more like Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Paul George and Kobe (may his soul rest in peace)."

When you watch Kuminga's game, you can see those styles of play in his. He can force his way into the paint and finish strong at the rim like Antetokounmpo, and can also create a shot from the mid-range or behind the three-point line like George and Bryant.

"I can do pretty much everything, and I am able to play in all position on the basketball standpoint. But also this year, I developed more skills as a leader on and off the court, I do as much as I can to make sure my teammates and coaches are all straight."

Kuminga's 6'8 205-pound frame combined with his athleticism and scoring skills makes him a generational talent. But the fact that he considers and values his teammates makes him just that more unique. It's another trait of him that you do not find in top-rated prospects too often.

For the moment, Jonathan Kuminga has a Top-10 schools list of Georgia, Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Florida State, Memphis, Auburn, Michigan, Maryland, and Texas Tech, where his brother Joel Ntambwe plays. Kuminga is also considering other options, such as the NBA G-League, where Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd recently decided to play in.

"It’s interesting and I am happy for them (Green and Todd). I wish them the best luck. I think everybody are trying to do what is the best for their families and themselves so why not consider the pro way if its the best way to help their loves ones! And who knows what the future holds? For now, I am focusing on my classes.

As Kuminga said, "Who knows what the future holds?".

When you're considered to be one of the best high school basketball players in America like Jonathan Kuminga, you're going to have plenty of options. Expect Kuminga and his family to take their time o review all of their options before making a final decision.

Jonathan Kuminga doesn't have a timeline for his recruitment, but is planning to give an update his recruitment soon.