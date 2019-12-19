DukeMaven
Report: Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones will miss Thursday evening's game against Wofford, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman reports that Jones has a "minor foot injury."

Junior point guard Jordan Goldwire is expected to get the start in Jones' place, according to Goodman.

Jones is Duke's second leading scorer at 15.6 ppg. He also leads the ACC in assists at 7.1, and his 2.1 steals are second in the league.

Goldwire has averaged 15.4 minutes in Duke's 10 games this year, less than half of Jones' average playing time. He's averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 turnovers.

Goldwire has already topped his points total from last season, when he averaged 0.9 ppg.

Duke has not played in 13 days, since a win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils got Cassius Stanley back from a hamstring injury for that game, and he's expected to be at 100 percent for Wofford.

A selection of Duke players met with the media on Wednesday, in advance of the game, but Jones' injury was not disclosed at the time.

Wofford is coming off of an upset win over North Carolina at Carmichael Arena last Sunday. The Tar Heels were without their starting point guard for that game, after Cole Anthony suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for four-to-six weeks.

Wofford has recorded wins at Carmichael, UNC's Smith Center and NC State's Reynolds Coliseum. The game at Cameron Indoor Stadium will give the Terriers a chance to sweep the historic basketball arenas of Tobacco Road.

