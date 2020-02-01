Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Junior point guard Jordan Goldwire has gone from being a reserve player to a key contributor to the Blue Devils this season. Goldwire has already topped his career totals entering the season for points, steals, assists and rebounds, as well as three-pointers made.

Goldwire was the shooting hero on Tuesday, against Pitt. As the Panthers tried to pack the middle to prevent the ball from getting in to freshman center Vernon Carey, they left Goldwire open on the perimeter. The result was 3-of-7 shooting from three and a career-high 13 points for Goldwire.

He’s also been a key to Duke’s ability to pressure the ball full court this season, pairing with Tre Jones to harass opposing offenses.

“I just think growth, on and off the court,” Goldwire said of the reason behind his success this year. “Work. A lot things. More minutes, confidence. I think it’s a lot (of things). Playing for Duke is very special. Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I’m just trying to soak it all up and make the most of my time here.”

Goldwire has also gotten the chance to start eight games this season. He downplayed the difference between starting and coming off the bench, however.

“Nothing really changed,” he said. “It’s still the same routine I did coming off the bench. Just a little bit more responsibility starting the game off. We’re trying to get off to good starts, faster starts. Nothing really in my routine has changed.”

He also said there wasn’t more pressure on him as a starter.

“Not really. I’m still required to do the same things from the start of the game. There’s not any added pressure. You’ve just got to go out there and play.”