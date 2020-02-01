BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

ShawnKrest

Junior point guard Jordan Goldwire has gone from being a reserve player to a key contributor to the Blue Devils this season. Goldwire has already topped his career totals entering the season for points, steals, assists and rebounds, as well as three-pointers made.

Goldwire was the shooting hero on Tuesday, against Pitt. As the Panthers tried to pack the middle to prevent the ball from getting in to freshman center Vernon Carey, they left Goldwire open on the perimeter. The result was 3-of-7 shooting from three and a career-high 13 points for Goldwire.

He’s also been a key to Duke’s ability to pressure the ball full court this season, pairing with Tre Jones to harass opposing offenses.

“I just think growth, on and off the court,” Goldwire said of the reason behind his success this year. “Work. A lot things. More minutes, confidence. I think it’s a lot (of things). Playing for Duke is very special. Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I’m just trying to soak it all up and make the most of my time here.”

Goldwire has also gotten the chance to start eight games this season. He downplayed the difference between starting and coming off the bench, however.

“Nothing really changed,” he said. “It’s still the same routine I did coming off the bench. Just a little bit more responsibility starting the game off. We’re trying to get off to good starts, faster starts. Nothing really in my routine has changed.”

He also said there wasn’t more pressure on him as a starter.

“Not really. I’m still required to do the same things from the start of the game. There’s not any added pressure. You’ve just got to go out there and play.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Carter, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Chosen for Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Wendell Carter Jr were chosen for the NBA Rising Stars game. Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram were selected as All Stars. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

Duke took care of most of its recruiting business before the early period, but there are a few loose ends. This month has seen two official visits from high school players, and Duke is reportedly bringing in a pair of potential transfers over the weekend leading up to NSD. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy

Pitt coach Jeff Capel was the target of chants by the Duke crowd in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he said he was too focused on the game to know what all the fuss was about. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

ShawnKrest