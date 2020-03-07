Justin Robinson:  Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

The Cameron Crazies have always had a soft spot for Justin Robinson. That’s because the senior captain first came to Duke as a walk-on and saw most of his time at the end of blowout wins. Fans cheered his appearance in the game as a kind of victory cigar for the team.

As he’s become more of a contributor, the fans appreciate the work he’s put in to develop into the player he is now.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “The fans, they’ve been the best. They’ve been so kind to me. Even around campus, walking around, they’ll come up, give me a high five [and] cheer me on. Then, when I get on the court, they always cheer super loud for me, so yeah, they’ve been great.”

Robinson will play his final game at Cameron on Saturday.

“I haven’t really thought about that part yet,” he said. “I’m really excited right now, because the Carolina game—the home Carolina game—is always my favorite, just going into it, the atmosphere in Cameron is really electric. The fans are amazing. So right now, I’m super excited to get to (Saturday) night to get to that game, but maybe after is when I’m going to start feeling that sadness. Right now, I’m really excited.”

Robinson has done good things in his time on the court in recent games. What would contributing to a Senior Day win mean to him?

“I think that would be huge,” he said. “It would mean a lot to me. This is one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest rivalries. The tradition behind it—to come out here and help Duke get a win would mean everything to me.”