Kentucky vs. Duke: Gameday Live Blog

Duke opens the 2021-22 season—which will be Coach K’s last on the bench—at Madison Square Garden, against Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Duke is hoping to put a disappointing 2020-21 campaign behind it, after missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in 26 years, but Kentucky has an deeper depths to emerge from. The Wildcats went 9-16 last season, their worst mark in more than 90 years.

Like Duke, who has an experienced core of returning players and transfers to support its freshman class, Kentucky has drifted from the one-and-done mode. This will be the most experienced team John Calipari has had in Kentucky, although most of the experience came with other schools.

Former West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe will man the middle for Kentucky after averaging close to a double-double in two years under Bob Huggins. Davidson 2,000 point scorer Kellan Grady and former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler are also expected to start. Kentucky also returns junior Keion Brooks, one of the few Wildcats to last at least three years in Big Blue.

Kentucky even has a super senior of its own in shooter Davion Mintz.

That doesn’t mean Calipari has ignored the recruiting trail. His freshman class includes TyTy Washington, who hit all six of his three-point attempts in Kentucky’s two exhibition games, as well as highly rated rookies Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins.

At 6-foot-9, Tshiebwe is the biggest Kentucky player, but is giving up three inches to Mark Williams and an inch to forward Paolo Banchero.