Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski received his sixth ACC Rookie of the Week honor, more than half of the 11 selections this season, the conference announced Monday afternoon. This time, the 7-foot, 230-pound former five-star recruit needed only one game to win the award.

He tallied 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks across his 34 minutes of action in Saturday's 68-66 home victory over the now-No. 20 Miami Hurricanes. Most importantly, he knocked down his four free throw attempts in the closing minutes to ensure the still-unranked Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) prevailed.

Kyle Filipowski's performance against Miami marked his ninth double-double this season, the most among the nation's first-year college players.

Speaking of bests, Filipowski's latest ACC Rookie of the Week award, tying Paolo Banchero's six for the Blue Devils last season, is the 152nd in history going to a Blue Devil. That's 55 more than any other school in the conference has produced.

The 19-year-old out of New York is averaging team-highs with his 15.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He and fellow freshman forward Mark Mitchell are the only Blue Devils who have played and drawn starts in all 19 games.

Next up on the Duke basketball schedule is a road bout against the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

