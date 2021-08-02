Kyle Filipowski Becomes First Duke Commitment in Jon Scheyer Era

There’s still a year until Jon Scheyer takes over the program as the replacement for Mike Krzyzewski, but the top Blue Devil assistant and head coach in waiting landed the first two recruits of the post-Coach K era over the weekend.

More than a month and a half after being announced as Duke’s next head coach—Scheyer will take over following the 2021-22 season—Scheyer landed his first commitment from a rising senior on Thursday.

Kyle Filipowski, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound center from the Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, announced that he would play for the Blue Devils starting in 2022. The big man chose Duke over Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Syracuse and Miami.

Filipowski has risen fast on many recruiting boards this summer, thanks to his strong outside shooting for a big man and additional 15 pounds of bulk added in the last year. He took official visits to Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Syracuse over the summer, in addition to Duke.

Filipowski tweeted the news, saying, “The continuation of a dynasty, but the beginning of a new journey.”

He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts in his junior season. He averaged 21 ppg, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and hit 56.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

High school coach Mike Mannix raved about his big man in an interview with SI.com/FanNation’s AllSyracuse site last month.

“I start with his versatility," Mannix said. "His versatility at his size, you just aren't going to find a lot of. He's a legitimate 6-foot-10. He rebounds what seems like almost every ball. He can handle it, he can shoot it, he can post up.”