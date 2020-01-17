DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Jr. Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ShawnKrest

ESPN analyst Laphonso Ellis, a former power forward at Notre Dame and in the NBA, gave his breakdown of Duke’s freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr.

“I thought, early on, he was a little tentative,” Ellis said. “(He scored) 22 pts in his first two games, if I remember correctly—back-to-back 11-point games. Then, all of a sudden, you could tell he got comfortable knowing where he wanted to catch the basketball out on the floor I thought Coach did a great job putting him in the middle of ball screens, diving in. Because there’s so many perimeter shooting threats around, there’s no help. So now he’s one-on-one on the inside.”

“I talked to a couple coaches that remember when he played for Nike,” Ellis continued. “And he played out on the floor, primarily. They didn’t post him up much. He didn’t really have a back-to-the-basket game. He’s more comfortable facing, but I felt that third game, he got more comfortable. Since then, he’s been dominant.”

Ellis has also been impressed with Carey’s passing out of double teams.

“What happens is often times, as a big, you get uncomfortable,” he said. “You’re always looking for where that guard is. You’re afraid to put it down on the floor. Now he’s starting to look to the middle and read where that double team is coming from, and he doesn’t hold onto it very long. He gets it out. What I’ve been impressed with—it’s one thing to get the pass out of there. He’s getting it onto the hands of the guy who’s ready to shoot it.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Senior captain Jack White gave a breakdown of the upcoming game against Louisville and also looked back at Tuesday's upset loss at Clemson, saying that "was not who we really are." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1

While no Blue Devils made ESPN's list of top 150 college football players in history, Duke played against plenty. Here's how Duke against Roger Staubach, Lawrence Taylor, Tony Dorsett and the rest of 1-50

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest