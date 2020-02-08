UNC played Duke three times last season, but then-freshman Leaky Black was injured for all three of the games. He suited up for the ACC Tournament game against the Blue Devils, but Saturday will be the first time he actually plays in the Duke game.

He still has memories of watching the games from the bench.

“It was just crazy, just to see those guys get out there,” he said. “I think Coby (White) put on a show one of the games. It was just fun to see. Hopefully, we can put on a show, do battle with them and hopefully, get this win.”

Black said the Tar Heels will be prepared to face Duke.

“I know they like to pick you up 94 feet,” he said. “They try to get in your face. They try to bully you, stuff like that. All we’ve got to do is keep our composure. We expect them to make a run. We just have to throw the first punch and keep our foot on the gas the whole game.”

Black has been sharing point guard responsibilities with Cole Anthony, allowing Anthony to play off the ball since Anthony’s return from injury.

“Whoever gets it pushes the ball, pretty much,” Black said. “I don’t think we solidified (roles). Obviously, Cole’s the point guard. I feel like if I get the ball, he knows to get out and run. He definitely knows I’ll kick it ahead to him and get him easy buckets, and likewise, if I see him get the rebound, I’ll just sprint. He’ll find me and make something good happen.”