BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

ShawnKrest

UNC played Duke three times last season, but then-freshman Leaky Black was injured for all three of the games. He suited up for the ACC Tournament game against the Blue Devils, but Saturday will be the first time he actually plays in the Duke game.

He still has memories of watching the games from the bench.

“It was just crazy, just to see those guys get out there,” he said. “I think Coby (White) put on a show one of the games. It was just fun to see. Hopefully, we can put on a show, do battle with them and hopefully, get this win.”

Black said the Tar Heels will be prepared to face Duke.

“I know they like to pick you up 94 feet,” he said. “They try to get in your face. They try to bully you, stuff like that. All we’ve got to do is keep our composure. We expect them to make a run. We just have to throw the first punch and keep our foot on the gas the whole game.”

Black has been sharing point guard responsibilities with Cole Anthony, allowing Anthony to play off the ball since Anthony’s return from injury.

“Whoever gets it pushes the ball, pretty much,” Black said. “I don’t think we solidified (roles). Obviously, Cole’s the point guard. I feel like if I get the ball, he knows to get out and run. He definitely knows I’ll kick it ahead to him and get him easy buckets, and likewise, if I see him get the rebound, I’ll just sprint. He’ll find me and make something good happen.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest