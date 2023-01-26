As of this year's McDonald's All-American Boys Game rosters released on Tuesday, 1,106 high school seniors have earned the distinction since its inception in 1977. Among those, 91 have been Duke basketball names, the most for any program and 8.2 percent of the total.

And the last time no eventual Blue Devils were on one of the rosters was in 1984. That's 39 years straight with at least one Duke basketball player, which is also a national record.

The following list, which will be updated here every year, is in chronological order from Duke's first McDonald's All-American, Gene Banks, to the most recent (career points as a Blue Devil in parentheses).

Duke basketball's all-time McDonald's All-Americans:

1. 1977 - Gene Banks (2,079 points as a Blue Devil)

2. 1978 - Vince Taylor (1,455 points)

3. 1982 - Johnny Dawkins (2,556 points)

4. 1983 - Tommy Amaker (1,168 points)

5. 1983 - Martin Nessley (224 points)

6. 1985 - Danny Ferry (2,155 points)

7. 1985 - Quin Snyder (848 points)

8. 1986 - Alaa Abdelnaby (1,137 points)

9. 1986 - Phil Henderson (1,397 points)

10. 1987 - Greg Koubek (717 points)

11. 1988 - Christian Laettner (2,460 points)

12. 1988 - Crawford Palmer (195 points)

13. 1989 - Bobby Hurley (1,731 points)

14. 1989 - Billy McCaffrey (691 points)

15. 1990 - Grant Hill (1,924 points)

16. 1991 - Cherokee Parks (1,643 points)

17. 1992 - Chris Collins (1,091 points)

18. 1993 - Joey Beard (21 points)

19. 1994 - Trajan Langdon (1,974 points)

20. 1994 - Ricky Price (1,026 points)

21. 1994 - Steve Wojciechowski (687 points)

22. 1995 - Taymon Domzalski (424 points)

23. 1996 - Nate James (1,116 points)

24. 1997 - Shane Battier (1,984 points)

25. 1997 - Elton Brand (972 points)

26. 1997 - Chris Burgess (367 points)

27. 1998 - Corey Maggette (414 points)

28. 1999 - Carlos Boozer (1,506 points)

29. 1999 - Mike Dunleavy Jr. (1,371 points)

30. 1999 - Casey Sanders (336 points)

31. 1999 - Jay Williams (2,079 points)

32. 2000 - Chris Duhon (1,268 points)

33. 2001 - Daniel Ewing (1,595 points)

34. 2002 - Sean Dockery (646 points)

35. 2002 - Shavlik Randolph (580 points)

36. 2002 - JJ Redick (2,769 points)

37. 2002 - Michael Thompson (27 points)

38. 2003 - Luol Deng (558 points)

39. 2004 - DeMarcus Nelson (1,336 points)

40. 2005 - Eric Boateng (14 points)

41. 2005 - Josh McRoberts (742 points)

42. 2005 - Greg Paulus (1,193 points)

43. 2006 - Gerald Henderson (1,262 points)

44. 2006 - Jon Scheyer (2,077 points)

45. 2006 - Lance Thomas (647 points)

46. 2007 - Taylor King (186 points)

47. 2007 - Kyle Singler (2,392 points)

48. 2007 - Nolan Smith (1,911 points)

49. 2008 - Elliot Williams (144 points)

50. 2009 - Ryan Kelly (949 points)

51. 2009 - Mason Plumlee (1,384 points)

52. 2010 - Kyrie Irving (192 points)

53. 2011 - Quinn Cook (1,571 points)

54. 2011 - Marshall Plumlee (427 points)

55. 2011 - Austin Rivers (527 points)

56. 2012 - Amile Jefferson (1,079 points)

57. 2012 - Rasheed Sulaimon (902 points)

58. 2013 - Matt Jones (912 points)

59. 2013 - Jabari Parker (670 points)

60. 2014 - Grayson Allen (1,996 points)

61. 2014 - Tyus Jones (461 points)

62. 2014 - Jahlil Okafor (657 points)

63. 2014 - Justise Winslow (492 points)

64. 2015 - Brandon Ingram (624 points)

65. 2015 - Chase Jeter (103 points)

66. 2015 - Luke Kennard (1,147 points)

67. 2016 - Marques Bolden (334 points)

68. 2016 - Frank Jackson (394 points)

69. 2016 - Jayson Tatum (488 points)

70. 2017 - Wendell Carter Jr. (501 points)

71. 2017 - Trevon Duval (380 points)

72. 2017 - Gary Trent Jr. (536 points)

73. 2018 - RJ Barrett (860 points)

74. 2018 - Tre Jones (809 points)

75. 2018 - Cam Reddish (485 points)

76. 2018 - Zion Williamson (746 points)

77. 2019 - Vernon Carey Jr. (552 points)

78. 2019 - Matthew Hurt (741 points)

79. 2019 - Wendell Moore Jr. (942 points)

80. 2020 - Jeremy Roach (731 points and counting)

81. 2020 - DJ Steward (312 points)

82. 2020 - Mark Williams (602 points)

83. 2021 - Paolo Banchero (671 points)

84. 2021 - AJ Griffin (405 points)

85. 2021 - Trevor Keels (413 points)

86. 2022 - Dereck Lively II (72 points and counting)

87. 2022 - Mark Mitchell (184 points and counting)

88. 2022 - Dariq Whitehead (134 points and counting)

89. 2023 - Jared McCain (arrives next season)

90. 2023 - Mackenzie Mgbako (arrives next season)

91. 2023 - Sean Stewart (arrives next season)

