Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember all their whereabouts.

Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Retirements.

This list, which will update here whenever related moves happen, is for those who want to stay up to date with NBA Blue Devils but easily forget who plays where every year.

So let's get right to it with this basic inventory of Duke talents on an active NBA contract...

Duke basketball's present-day NBA presence (in order of career points):

1. Kyrie Irving (14,089 points) - Brooklyn Nets

2. Jayson Tatum (7,640 points) - Boston Celtics

3. Brandon Ingram (6,812 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

4. Austin Rivers (5,741 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

5. Mason Plumlee (5,484 points) - Charlotte Hornets

6. Seth Curry (4,245 points) - Brooklyn Nets

7. RJ Barrett (3,469 points) - New York Knicks

8. Luke Kennard (2,966 points) - Los Angeles Clippers

9. Tyus Jones (2,807 points) - Memphis Grizzlies

10. Gary Trent Jr. (2,752 points) - Toronto Raptors

11. Justise Winslow (2,633 points) - Portland Trail Blazers

12. Wendell Carter Jr. (2,476 points) - Orlando Magic

13. Marvin Bagley III (2,256 points) - Detroit Pistons

14. Zion Williamson (2,187 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

15. Grayson Allen (1,806 points) - Milwaukee Bucks

16. Cam Reddish (1,399 points) - New York Knicks

17. Quinn Cook (1,200 points) - Sacramento Kings

18. Tre Jones (507 points) - San Antonio Spurs

19. Vernon Carey Jr. (66 points) - Washington Wizards

20. Jalen Johnson (52 points) - Atlanta Hawks

21. Paolo Banchero (0 points) - Orlando Magic

22. Mark Williams (0 points) - Charlotte Hornets

23. AJ Griffin (0 points) - Atlanta Hawks

24. Wendell Moore Jr. (0 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

25. Trevor Keels (0 points) - New York Knicks (two-way contract)

26. Jack White (0 points) - Denver Nuggets (two-way contract)

