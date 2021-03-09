ACC  Tournament Live Blog: BC vs. Duke

Duke looks to keep its season alive as it opens ACC play on Tuesday afternoon against Boston College.

The Blue Devils lost their last three regular season games to enter postseason play 11-11, 9-9 in the ACC. That gave Duke a No. 10 seed, the lowest for the Blue Devils in program history.

Duke will play on ACC Tournament Tuesday for the first time ever and enters with the longest ACC Tournament winning streak, after winning the last tourney to reach its completion, in 2019. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to COVID before the Blue Devils tipped off.

Boston College finished last in the ACC at 4-15, 2-11 in the conference. The Eagles have lost their last two games and six of the last seven, 10 of the last 12.

Duke won the only matchup between the two teams, in Durham, by one point. Boston College drove to the hoop against the Blue Devils, building a lopsided 46-28 advantage in the paint and 20-12 on second-chance points.

The Blue Devils might be able to change that in the second matchup. Freshman center Mark Williams played just six minutes in the first game, going scoreless with two missed shots. He’s since emerged as a productive player at both ends and will give Duke a presence inside.

Duke was able to erase a 16-point first half deficit and pull out a game that was tied with less than two minutes to go, thanks to 14 steals, which gave the Blue Devils a 28-9 edge on the fast break.

Your officials: Brian Dorsey, Clarence Armstrong, Jeff Pon

Your starters: Steward, Roach, Moore, Hurt, Williams

Duke enters the game with nine career ACC Tournament points on the roster--all by Jordan Goldwire

Nine seconds in, Moore called for an offensive foul

Steward with two early threes. Hurt draws a charge. Blue Devils lead 10-2.

Williams pins a Heath layup against the backboard. The goaltending call takes us to the under 16, Duke up 10-6.

Moore with a bad pass to Williams. That's his third turnover. Goldwire hits a three next time down. Duke is 4-of-8 from three, 2-of-4 from two.

Hurt ties up Karnik under the basket. That takes us to the under 12, with Duke up 20-12. That was a long stretch of uninterrupted play. Four Blue Devils and three Eagles are waiting at the scorer's table.