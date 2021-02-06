HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Live Blog: Duke-Carolina I

Tar Heels, Blue Devils, best rivalry in sports
Author:
Publish date:

It’s the rivalry that always delivers, and Duke and North Carolina will pull their Amazon van up to America’s front door again at 6:00 Saturday evening.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will serve as the opening act to the Super Bowl this year, although the teams have been less super than in previous seasons. They say you can throw out the records when Duke and Carolina play, and this season, both of them probably wouldn’t mind if you did.

For the first time since February 1960, both teams enter the games unranked, snapping a 153-game streak.

SEE ALSO: What was campus like the last time Duke and Carolina were unranked?

Both teams are also entering the game coming off of a loss. The last time the game had unranked teams who had lost their previous game, it was December 1950.

Duke enters the game 7-6, 5-4 in the ACC and losers of four of the last six. Duke lost at Miami on Monday night, getting shocked by the woeful Hurricanes and leading coach Mike Krzyzewski to rip the team postgame, calling it “soft” and not playing “Duke basketball.”

SEE ALSO: Coach K: We Were Very Soft. I’m Extremely Disappointed

The Blue Devils have likely heard that message during several rough practices this week. DJ Steward said on Thursday that the Blue Devils were going to come out and show the Tar Heels “we aren’t punks.”

SEE ALSO: DJ Steward: “We aren’t punks”

The Tar Heels enter at 11-6, 6-4 in the ACC. The Tar Heels appeared to turn around a 5-4, 0-2 start with a 6-1 January. Tuesday, however, Carolina scored a season low 50 points while losing at Clemson.

Basketball

What Was Campus Like the Last Time UNC and Duke Were Unranked?