BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: Shane Battier, Jason Williams Take '01 Blue Devils a Step Closer

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Duke advanced to the 2001 Sweet 16 with a 94-81 win over 9-seed Missouri in Greensboro, but it wasn’t without drama.

The Tigers jumped out to a 16-10 lead and led by three, 19-16, when Jason Williams noticed that Shane Battier had only scored three points.

“I told him he had to be more aggressive,” Williams said, admitting that he may have used more colorful language to motivate his teammate on the floor.

A short time later, Battier hit a three to spark a 14-0 Duke run.

Duke was playing without Carlos Boozer, who missed his seventh straight game with a broken foot, and with Jason Williams playing on a sprained ankle. The Blue Devils also had to contend with former Coach K player and assistant Quin Snyder, now head coach of Missouri.

“A couple of times, I found myself looking down at the Duke bench and thinking, ‘Wow, that’s Coach K down there.’ It was part strange and part scary,” Snyder said.

Krzyzewski tried to get rid of some of the awkwardness of student facing mentor when he approached Snyder before the game, said, “No handshake now,” and hugged him.

“I got a little emotional before the game when I saw him,” Coach K said. “I love Quin. In addition to loving him, I respect Quin. I’m glad this is over.”

Missouri also had Kareem Rush, who hit two threes right before the break to cut a one-time 15-point Duke lead to six. With about 10 minutes left in the game, another Rush three cut the lead to one.

That’s when Battier and Williams stepped up. Williams hit 11 of 20 shots, 5-of-12 from three, for 31 points. He also dished out nine assists. Battier scored 27, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: Mike Gminski Lifts '78 Blue Devils to Regional Final

Duke was down six with nine minutes to play, but the players were confident during a time out. That's because they had Mike Gminski, who stepped up for one of the the all-time Blue Devil March performances. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Really at War Right Now

Coach K released a video on the nation's response to the coronavirus, saying that it's like being at war and "we're all on the same team." Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Two Final Four Teams Start Their Runs

Duke's '89 and '90 teams got off to fast starts with blowout wins in their opening NCAA game. Plus, the 1997 team bows out early. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Lehigh Stuns No. 2 Duke

Lehigh may have been the 15-seed, but the Mountain Hawks came into Greensboro with flinty-eyed determination and no fear. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '63 Blue Devils Make Final Four For First Time Ever

The No. 2 Blue Devils made their first-ever Final Four, but it wasn't without its tense moments. Duke fell behind 10-1, prompting Vic Bubas to call a time out four minutes into the game. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '01, '63 Blue Devils Start Their Runs

Duke's 1963 Final Four team got things started with a win, as did the 2001 National Champions. Meanwhile, the 1980 Blue Devils fell short of a Final Four. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '07 Blue Devils Bounced in First Round on Buzzer Beater

Duke saw its streak of nine straight Sweet 16s end when VCU beat the '07 Blue Devils on a buzzer beater. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Blue Devils Slap Floor To Get Coach K's First NCAA Win

In 1985, Duke was reeling as it attempted to keep a lead and give Coach K his first ever NCAA Tournament win. Johnny Dawkins got his teammates to focus in by doing something that would become a program trademark: "Touch the floor." Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '64 Final Four, Gets Knocked out in '96 First Round

On this date in 1964, Duke made its second straight Final Four, behind a big game from Jeff Mullins. 32 years later, with Wojo out and Chris Collins ill, Duke was bounced in the first round. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest