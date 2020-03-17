BlueDevilCountry
March Rewind: Mike Gminski Lifts '78 Blue Devils to Regional Final

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

In 1978, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils were looking to get to the Elite Eight, but Penn had other ideas. With about nine minutes to go, the Quakers were up by six points over the reeling Blue Devils, but Duke’s players were confident.

“They came over during the television timeout and said there was no way to lose this game,” coach Bill Foster said. “I didn’t tell them that I was worried.”

It turned out the players were right. They knew they had 6-foot-11 Mike Gminski on the inside.

On three straight possessions, Penn drove into the lane and attempted to score. Each time, Gminski blocked the shot. Duke got possession of the ball all three times and went down and scored.

Gminski blocked, in succession, Bob Willis, Tom Crowley and Willis again, setting up Blue Devil baskets by Kenny Dennard, Gene Banks and Gminski himself, tying the score.

Gminski finished with seven blocked shots, the second-most ever by a Duke player in March Madness, to go with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Banks and Jim Spanarkel added 21 points each. Banks matched Gminski with 10 rebounds.

The Blue Devils shut down Penn the rest of the way, allowing just one basket inside of 16 feet in the last five minutes of the game as Duke won 84-80 and Foster advanced to the regional final in his first ever NCAA Tournament.

March Rewind: Shane Battier, Jason Williams Take '01 Blue Devils a Step closer to title

Quin Snyder returned to North Carolina to face his former coach and mentor in a second-round game. Missouri led early, before Jason Williams let Shane Battier know it was time to start playing. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Really at War Right Now

Coach K released a video on the nation's response to the coronavirus, saying that it's like being at war and "we're all on the same team." Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Two Final Four Teams Start Their Runs

Duke's '89 and '90 teams got off to fast starts with blowout wins in their opening NCAA game. Plus, the 1997 team bows out early. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Lehigh Stuns No. 2 Duke

Lehigh may have been the 15-seed, but the Mountain Hawks came into Greensboro with flinty-eyed determination and no fear. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '63 Blue Devils Make Final Four For First Time Ever

The No. 2 Blue Devils made their first-ever Final Four, but it wasn't without its tense moments. Duke fell behind 10-1, prompting Vic Bubas to call a time out four minutes into the game. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '01, '63 Blue Devils Start Their Runs

Duke's 1963 Final Four team got things started with a win, as did the 2001 National Champions. Meanwhile, the 1980 Blue Devils fell short of a Final Four. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '07 Blue Devils Bounced in First Round on Buzzer Beater

Duke saw its streak of nine straight Sweet 16s end when VCU beat the '07 Blue Devils on a buzzer beater. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Blue Devils Slap Floor To Get Coach K's First NCAA Win

In 1985, Duke was reeling as it attempted to keep a lead and give Coach K his first ever NCAA Tournament win. Johnny Dawkins got his teammates to focus in by doing something that would become a program trademark: "Touch the floor." Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '64 Final Four, Gets Knocked out in '96 First Round

On this date in 1964, Duke made its second straight Final Four, behind a big game from Jeff Mullins. 32 years later, with Wojo out and Chris Collins ill, Duke was bounced in the first round. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest