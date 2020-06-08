Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Seven footer Mark Williams is part of a large freshman class entering Duke for the upcoming season. The five star out of IMG Academy was a McDonald’s All-American last season and is preparing to plya for the Blue Devils by doing pushups at home.

“I did 100 today,” he said on Duke’s Brotherhood Connects YouTube podcast in late May. “My goal for the week is 675.”

Williams relocated from his home in Norfolk, Virginia to Bradenton, Florida to attend IMG as a senior. He thinks the move helped to prepare him for college. He chose Duke over a final three that also included UCLA and Michigan.

“It was good,” he said. “I definitely learned a lot this year. Physicality. The pace was a little faster than my old school. Obviously, when I get to Duke, it’s another huge jump. I think I developed my body and game pretty well.”

It also gave him a taste of the spotlight he’ll see with the Blue Devils.

“We had a couple of ESPN games,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

Williams’ older sister, Elizabeth, also played at Duke before moving on to the WNBA. She won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and the National Freshman of the Year in 2012, as well as making first-team All-ACC four times.

Attending his sister’s games gave Williams a taste of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“A little piece of me always enjoyed Duke,” he said. “As I got older, I realized it was really the place for me.”