Mark Williams Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List
ShawnKrest
Duke freshman Mark Williams has been selected to the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
It’s the second straight year a Duke freshman has been named to the list. Williams follows Vernon Carey Jr., who was honored last season. A Blue Devil has never won in the seven-year history of the award.
Williams is one of four freshmen nationally named to the Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. His selection gives Duke five total players over the Hall of Fame's five positional watch lists – Wendell Moore Jr. and Jalen Johnson (Julius Erving Award), Matthew Hurt (Karl Malone Award) and DJ Steward (Jerry West Award). No other team in the nation has more than four (Kentucky and Villanova).
In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be narrowed down to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Naismith Men's Starting Five.
Matt Haarms – BYU
Mark Williams – Duke
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Luka Garza – Iowa
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Ahsan Asadullah – Lipscomb
Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago
Mousa Cisse – Memphis
Liam Robbins – Minnesota
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Walker Kessler – North Carolina
Trevion Williams – Purdue
Grant Golden – Richmond
Evan Mobley – USC
Neemias Queta – Utah State
Jay Huff – Virginia
Derek Culver – West Virginia
Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky
Micah Potter – Wisconsin
Loudon Love – Wright State