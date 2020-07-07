BlueDevilCountry
Max Christie Chooses Michigan State Over Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke suffered a significant loss on the recruiting trail when one of its top 2021 targets, Max Christie, committed to Michigan State.

The five-star shooting guard out of Rolling Meadows, Illinois was one of Duke’s top targets in the class, and the Blue Devils were expected to be the leader to land him.

The 6-foot-6, 165-pounder is the No. 13 player in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the top rated shooting guard and the top prospect in the state. Rivals has him No. 16 in the country and No. 4 at two-guard.

Christie averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks a game last season and hit 43 percent of his three-point attempts

In a May blog for SI All-American, Christie said, “The schools that contact me the most are Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Virginia, Northwestern and Villanova.”

Two months earlier, just before colleges shut down due to the pandemic, Christie got to visit Michigan State for a game against Ohio State. He was impressed, telling SI, “The atmosphere was just great. They did a great job of showing me what being a Spartan was all about, and I got to build a stronger bond with the coaches. I didn’t know what to expect with it being my first official, but I had a great time.”

Duke generally relies on wing players in its offense. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from five-star A.J. Griffin, but coaches were likely envisioning a class that also include Christie and fellow five-star Patrick Baldwin Jr. In addition to continuing to work on Baldwin, Duke’s next best option now appears to be five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels, who the Blue Devils offered in December but has been pursued heavily by Virginia.

2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

Five-star 2022 wing M.J. Rice is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. Now relocated from Durham, NC to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, he's been hearing from top programs, including Duke. He talks rehab and recruiting in an exclusive blog for SI

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

For the second time in three days, Duke suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail. Safety DD Snyder received his first scholarship offer from Duke 13 months ago, but he chose Illinois on Monday afternoon.

ShawnKrest

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

Duke basketball and Mike Krzyzewski helped former team manager Kevin Marchetti begin his Share A Meal campaign to provide 100 million meals around the country. Now at 90 million and counting, Grayson Allen is helping Marchetti finish the home stretch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest