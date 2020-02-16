BlueDevilCountry
Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was a little shell shocked after Notre Dame’s 94-60 loss at Duke.

“That counted as one loss? That counted as one league loss?” he asked, facetiously. “Ok, I can live with that. Wow, they were great, they were fabulous. When they’re shooting like that around the big guy (Vernon Carey), I don’t know what to do. Then they really guarded us. We had a hard time getting any look, because of their ball pressure.”

After Duke went on a huge second-half run, Brey started looking ahead.

“For us, the whole last 10 minutes in timeouts I was talking about Monday night. Because we’ve got to turn around mentally here and get ready to play against North Carolina on Monday, and see if we can get out of this stretch that started at Clemson, 2-2. If we can do that, I’ll take that. That’s probably as good as it gets. But, they were rolling. Again, when they shoot it like that from different spots around the big fella, what do you do? They get to 90 so easy.”

Notre Dame has one of the conference’s best big men in John Mooney, but Duke’s guard were so dominant defensively, it helped to keep the ball out of Mooney’s hands. “I think their ball pressure really bothered us,” Brey said. “I’m really pleased. I thought (Juwan) Durham really played well and battled, and, you know, Johnny(Mooney) is Johnny, but we couldn’t get anything going from our guards. I think it was their ball pressure. They kept a number of bodies, fresh guys on you, where they’re pressuring you.”

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Notre Dame With Second-Half Explosion

Duke broke open a tight game with Notre Dame with an early second half run. Then Zion Williamson arrived, and the players found another level, turning things into a rout. Read more

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Notre Dame takes on Duke at Cameron as Mike Brey tried to earn another win against his former boss. The only Coach K assistant to ever beat Krzyzewski, Brey has lost the last five matchups with him. We'll have updates and analysis all game long. Join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Notre Dame and former Coach K assistant Mike Brey travel to Cameron to face the Blue Devils. Brey is the only member of the coaching tree with a win over Krzyzewski. Here's a breakdown of the matchup

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

Duke is one of two schools with two players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year Award: Vernon Carey and Tre Jones. Carey also made the midseason list for another player of the year honor: The Oscar Robertson Trophy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

Duke Associate Head Coach and Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones left the Blue Devils staff for a position at Texas Tech. Jones began his coaching career with David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and has developed into a top recruiter. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ESPN's Bill Connolly released his SP+ rankings for the 2020 football season, and Duke fell one spot from the end of last year, to No. 69. Here's a look at where that stands compared to the ACC and Duke's non-conference foes.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

Duke's Tre Jones: We Began Preparing for FSU After Getting Off Bus From UNC

Duke had one full day between Saturday's win over UNC and Monday's win over FSU. Tre Jones said the team started preparing for Florida State as soon as they got off the bus. Watch

ShawnKrest