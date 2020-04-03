BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Most-Talented Duke Team Countdown: Outside the Top 40

ShawnKrest

In our second installment in the countdown of most talented Duke teams ever, we look at the teams outside the top 40.

Most of the recent Duke teams find themselves in this group, mainly because they haven’t had much time to build up NBA success (our “most talented” ranking criteria). But they’re rising quickly in the rankings.

The 2018-19 Zion Williamson/RJ Barrett Blue Devils, for instance, are already at No. 52 in the rankings. They’ve played 95 fewer NBA games than the 1996-97 Blue Devils that featured Roshown McLeod and Trajan Langdon, but they have already scored 397 more points than that team. 2019 Duke is just two spots behind 2018 Duke (Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr.). The 2019 team should get a boost when Tre Jones joins the NBA next season as well.

The 2016-17 Blue Devils are a team to watch. In three seasons, they’ve already jumped to No. 41 on the list. Obviously, rising star Jayson Tatum is a big reason behind that early success, but the 2017 team was also deep in NBA talent. That year’s Duke squad has sent seven players to the NBA: Tatum, Harry Giles, Luke Kennard, Grayson Allen, Frank Jackson, Amile Jefferson and Marques Bolden.

Then-freshmen Jack White and Javin DeLaurier and then sophomore Chase Jeter, who transferred to Arizona, all just completed their college careers last month. If any of them make the NBA, it will move 2017 into a tie for most NBA players on a team in Duke history.

We’ll see the other three teams that produced eight NBA players as our countdown continues over the next few days. For now, here’s a look at the teams outside the top 40.

duke outside top 40
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Duke Team Was Most Talented?

Which Duke teams produced the most NBA talent? In the first of our countdown series, we look at the only team in Coach K's 40 years at Duke that produced none.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 2020-21 Roster Outlook

Duke still has some question marks, but here's a look at how the 2020-21 roster should shape up for the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Reportedly Decommits From Duke

Eight days after committing to Duke, Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has reportedly reconsidered. What options remain for Duke to add size to the post for next season? Read more

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Duke Target Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is an intriguing prospect who never seems to be in a hurry but always ends up in the right spot. His huge wingspan is an asset, but it doesn't keep him from having a mechanically sound outside shot.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Breaking Down Duke Target Paolo Banchero

If Cassius Stanley were taller, he might be Paolo Banchero, a five-star stretch four in the Class of 2021 whose highlight film quickly makes it clear why Duke is interested. We break down his game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Patrick Baldwin Jr. a SI Third-Team All-American

Five-star small forward in the class of 2021, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was named a Sports Illustrated third-team High School All-American. We take a look at this Duke target. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Paolo Banchero an SI Third-Team All-American

Five-star 2021 power forward Paolo Banchero was named to SI's All-American High School Third Team. Here's a look at the Duke target. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Continues to Tease Duke Fans

Will he stay or will he go? Cassius Stanley seems to be enjoying the attention on social media as he tries to make his decision on the NBA Draft. Read more

ShawnKrest

NCAA Grants Extra Eligibility For Spring Athletes

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for athletes in spring sports, who lost most of their seasons to coronavirus-related cancellations. Winters sports, including basketball, were not included in the decision. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on His Favorite Duke Moments

Tre Jones didn't get to end his career the normal way, but cutting down a net or losing in the tournament, but he still looks back on his two years at Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest