Disappointed Andrew Platek, Garrison Brooks Discuss Loss to Duke

UNC guard Andrew Platek scored nine points against Duke, but he also had three critical free throw misses that helped Duke come back at the end of regulation and in overtime to beat the Tar Heels 98-96.

Platek was understandably upset about the loss afterward and pointed out that Garrison Brooks got poked in the eye early in overtime.

“Well, we were trying to get the ball inside when that happened,” he said, “and G got his eye scratched out. Apparently, that just randomly happens, I guess. (Note: Wendell Moore Jr. was called for a foul on the play.) But that happened, and he had to sit. Then I think Armando (Bacot) had five fouls, if I’m not mistaken.” (Bacot picked up his fifth foul with 3:15 left in overtime.)

“So we had to go small, too. Our smaller guys aren’t used to playing down low. We also let Tre (Jones) drive to the basket like every possession, and we didn’t really … We had no answer for it. We got called on a lot of ticky-tack fouls down at the end, so it wasn’t a matter of who was out there. It was a matter of how we were defending and playing.”

Big man Garrison Brooks was also upset after the loss. Brooks finished with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

“Tough game, man,” he said. “Rivalry game. Whoever made plays at the end, they end up getting the W. You just can’t ever feel sorry for yourself. You’ve got to keep working. It was tough to deal with. We had a chance to win. This is probably one of the hardest games to deal with.”

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

Cassius Stanley on the Duke-UNC Ending, Celebration

Cassius Stanley couldn't decide whether he liked Tre Jones' buzzer beater at the end of regulation in UNC-Duke or Wendell Moore's game winner in overtime better. "It's like 'Who's your favorite child'" Watch

Duke's Tre Jones on His Game-Tying Buzzer Beater Vs. UNC

Duke point guard Tre Jones hit a buzzer beater to force overtime against UNC, something that every player dreams about growing up. Watch

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

Duke's Coach K on UNC's Dean Smith

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame press conference to discuss UNC legend Dean Smith, one day after the five-year anniversary of Smith's death. Watch

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

Duke's Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

Duke point guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw, got his rebound and scored a game-tying basket at the buzzer to force overtime. Coach K said of his captain, "We won because of that kid." Watch

Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports picks up where it left off in last year’s ACC Tournament when Duke heads to UNC. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the Dean Dome.

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

