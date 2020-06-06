BlueDevilCountry
Duke’s 2020 recruiting class is one of the top three in the nation. One member of the class already signed to a letter of intent and another who still might be added were included on CBSSports.com’s list of the top 16 incoming freshmen in the country.

CBS has point guard Jeremy Roach rated No. 11. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound five-star from Fairfax, Virginia’s Paul VI Catholic is rated No. 22 in the country by 247Sports, No. 24 by Rivals and No. 18 by ESPN.

He’s more likely than some of the recruits rated above him to have an immediate impact, however, since he’ll be given the keys to Duke’s offense, replacing departing sophomore Tre Jones.

While he won’t be counted on to lead a talent-laden Duke team in scoring, he’ll have an impact with his passing and perimeter defense, much like Jones did as a freshman.

Duke is also still pushing for forward Jonathan Kuminga, although there’s much more uncertainty surrounding his future. Currently, Kuminga is a member of the class of 2021, although he’s seriously considering reclassifying to the class of 2020.

It’s also not clear if he’ll be going to college at all. The G-League has been pushing to sign promising players out of high school to give the al alternative to one-and-done years in college, and, as the top-rated 2021 prospect, Kuminga is a prime candidate to sign a six-figure deal with the NBA’s developmental league.

Kuminga recently released a top five, which included both Duke and the G-League.

If he lands in the class of 2020 and heads to college, CBS has him rated No. 9 on its list.

Cade Cunningham, originally expected to go to Oklahoma State but now reconsidering his options after the Cowboys’ NCAA punishment came down, is No. 1 on the list, followed by USC signee Evan Mobley and UNC-bound point guard Caleb Love.

