Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

ShawnKrest

In the first game against UNC, Duke trailed by 13 with 4:28 remaining, 10 with 2:18 left and two with three seconds left and Tre Jones on the line for one shot. Jones made an improbable play, missing a free throw on purpose, rebounding it and hitting a game-tying shot at the buzzer. Duke won in overtime on another buzzer-beating second-chance basket following a missed free throw.

Roy Williams had a message to his team after the defeat.

“After the game and the next day, I said, ‘Guys, they made plays,’” Williams said. “We can say they were lucky. You can say all that. They made plays. I think that play Tre made throwing the ball off the rim in that direction, getting it to bounce out like that was incredible. It would be hard to simulate, but you know what? He did it. That’s all that matters. Lucky or not, he did it. That’s what I said to our team. They made plays. We had plenty of opportunities. We missed free throws. They missed two free throws and got the offensive rebound, and it was something just as little as Armando (Bacot) being silly and getting two fouls hugging around. We’ve coached that a million times, and he got two fouls. Two plus three is five, and he’s sitting on the bench. It might have helped us to have a bigger guy in on those missed free throws. So it’s so many things like that, but they made plays. That’s the bottom line. We had some opportunities to make those plays not be as big as they were—we didn’t do it. So they said there was a 99% chance of us winning the game at some stage, but we lost the game. We lost the game because Duke University made the plays. We didn’t: turnovers, missed free throws, more than one, not rebounding on free throw attempts. One time, we had four guys on the lane, and the ball bounced off to the right side, and their one guy was able to tap it out. Well, do a better job of boxing him out. It’s pretty simple. I thought during the entire time there’s nothing negative I can say about their play. They made every play they had to make. Tre was phenomenal down the stretch. We couldn’t stop him. He made every shot, chased the ball down after his missed free throw and made a shot to send it to overtime. We can say all the things—oh, he was lucky. By god, that ain’t luck. I've never won a game on luck. I’ve never lost a game on luck. They made plays when we didn’t.”

Basketball

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

ShawnKrest

