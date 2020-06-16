BlueDevilCountry
Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

ShawnKrest

Incoming seven-footer Mark Williams appeared on Duke basketball’s Brotherhood Connect podcast recently and received advice from a Blue Devil legend.

Williams will be the biggest player on Duke’s roster next season and plans to be a force inside.

“Protecting the rim,” he said, “finishing, good hands, rebounding.”

Williams would like to add an outside touch to his game.

“Perimeter, knocking the three-point shot down consistently,” he said of what he needs to work on. “Moving my feet, being able to guard guards.”

Former Blue Devil big man Shelden Williams (no relation) appeared on the show to give the younger Williams an idea of what to expect when he gets to Duke.

“My favorite times—going through it it wasn’t—but the early morning workouts. I hated it at the time, but it brought the team together,” he said. “I didn’t see that going through it, but afterwards … You started seeing it. During the course of the season, you’re going to have times when it gets a little rough, a little rocky. That person that was next to you running at 5:00, 6:00 in the morning, putting that arm around you, saying, ‘We’re in this together.’ That’s one of the things I loved about being in a big (recruiting) class coming in. You’ll have that.”

Williams also told the freshman to be what Coach K expects from a new big man. “The same thing he expects from everybody on the team,” he said. “Bring energy. There’s no way you, being 18, 19, 20 years old, that you don’t have energy. Day one, every single day, he’s gonna throw himself in no matter what. You match that energy, he’s gonna respect you and love you for that. Some days, you can’t throw the ball in the ocean. As long as you bring your energy and want to work, he’s gonna love that.”

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Wins Player of Year Award

Three-star quarterback commit Riley Leonard was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Alabama Coastal Region. Leonard starred in two sports before committing to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine and five Blue Devils were named to the preseason All-ACC team, led by first team kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

ShawnKrest

Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

Duke signee Evan Carter was drafted by the Rangers and will bypass college to play in the pros. Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis wasn't drafted but signed with the Cubs

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful protest march in support of justice for black communities. Moore had the full support of current and former Blue Devils, and Coach K called to tell him he was proud.

ShawnKrest

Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

Duke released its roster for next season, giving us a look at the jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will be wearing in 2020-21.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II became the first Blue Devil since Joe Giles-Harris in 2017 to be named to a Walter Camp Foundation All-American team when he was chosen to the preseason second team.

ShawnKrest

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest