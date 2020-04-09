BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

ShawnKrest

Duke seems unlikely to add to its six-man incoming freshman class, but, with the April signing period about to start for the class of 2020, here’s Sports Illustrated All-American’s look at the top unsigned prospects still available.

The list is topped by SIAA’s 2020 High School Player of the Year Jalen Green. The Napa combination guard is considering Memphis, Auburn, Fresno State and Oregon.

While Duke would be a long-shot at best to land anyone in the signing period, there’s a chance the Blue Devils might meet up with some of the prospects in ACC battles next season.

Arch rival North Carolina is looking at two of the unsigned players, including 6-foot-8 Texas forward Greg Brown, who is also considering Kentucky, Memphis, Auburn and Texas. He was named to the SI All-American first team for the 2020 season.

UNC is also looking at a former Duke target in small forward Ziaire Williams of California’s Sierra Canyon. He’s also looking at USC, UCLA, Stanford and Arizona. The 6-foot-7 five-star received a Duke offer last July and had the Blue Devils in his final seven before both parties moved in other directions.

Green, Brown and Williams were all named to the McDonald’s High School All-American team, even though the game ended up being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shooting guard Josh Christopher, an SI All-American, was also named to the McDonald’s team.

The list also includes players who may end up headed to the pros instead of college. Green is considering playing overseas for a year, then entering the NBA Draft, instead of going to college. Irvine, California center Makur Makur was also declared eligible for the draft and will likely test the NBA waters.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

Duke didn't have much spring practice, but coach David Cutcliffe got to see a few days of the Blue Devil D against the Blue Devil O. When your own players are going against each other, how do you evaluate? Coach Cut explains.

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Alex O'Connell To Transfer To Creighton

Alex O'Connell announced he's leaving Duke for Creighton, where he hopes to "show what I'm truly capable of." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but in order for schools to have enough money to bring them back to use it, college football could be critical. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 7 in Way Too Early Top 25

Looking ahead to next season, Duke is expected to be a top 10 team, according to SI's Way Too Early Top 25. Read more

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

Duke fans saw Daniel Jones go early in last year's NFL Draft. With no Blue Devils expected to be taken early this time around, here are some Draft prop bets to keep Duke fans interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins National Title in 2020 Tourney Simulation

Monday was scheduled to be the National Championship Game, but with the tournament scheduled, a video game company simulated March Madness, and Duke fared well. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Duke2020