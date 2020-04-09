SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

Duke seems unlikely to add to its six-man incoming freshman class, but, with the April signing period about to start for the class of 2020, here’s Sports Illustrated All-American’s look at the top unsigned prospects still available.

The list is topped by SIAA’s 2020 High School Player of the Year Jalen Green. The Napa combination guard is considering Memphis, Auburn, Fresno State and Oregon.

While Duke would be a long-shot at best to land anyone in the signing period, there’s a chance the Blue Devils might meet up with some of the prospects in ACC battles next season.

Arch rival North Carolina is looking at two of the unsigned players, including 6-foot-8 Texas forward Greg Brown, who is also considering Kentucky, Memphis, Auburn and Texas. He was named to the SI All-American first team for the 2020 season.

UNC is also looking at a former Duke target in small forward Ziaire Williams of California’s Sierra Canyon. He’s also looking at USC, UCLA, Stanford and Arizona. The 6-foot-7 five-star received a Duke offer last July and had the Blue Devils in his final seven before both parties moved in other directions.

Green, Brown and Williams were all named to the McDonald’s High School All-American team, even though the game ended up being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shooting guard Josh Christopher, an SI All-American, was also named to the McDonald’s team.

The list also includes players who may end up headed to the pros instead of college. Green is considering playing overseas for a year, then entering the NBA Draft, instead of going to college. Irvine, California center Makur Makur was also declared eligible for the draft and will likely test the NBA waters.