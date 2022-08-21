In 1999, Corey Maggette became the first Duke basketball one-and-done (defined here as players who turned pro following their freshman campaigns). More than two decades later, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels pushed that count to 26 before hearing their names at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Duke has been home to an average of 1.1 one-and-dones per year since 1999, 2.0 per year since 2011, and 2.9 per year since 2015.

Much to the chagrin of those who miss the days when the stars stayed several years, it's fair to say the school became "One-And-Done U" across the last decade of Mike Krzyzewski's 42 seasons at the helm.

So now that Coach K has retired, it's only fitting to rank his one-and-dones over the years. We'll do so while emphasizing the players' contributions and the Blue Devils' success during their brief college careers, heavily factoring in their memorability from filling up boxscores, wowing crowds, coming up clutch, etc.

This ranking isn't purely a talent show, though. No, there's much more to it than that.

For instance, the penalty here is unapologetically severe for guys whose lone seasons in Durham either ended prematurely due to abrupt quitting (see Jalen Johnson) or got severely truncated due to a lingering injury (see Kyrie Irving).

Ranking Duke basketball's 26 one-and-dones Counting down from No. 26 to No. 1, here is a ranking and recap of every one-and-done in Duke basketball history... 26. Jalen Johnson (2020-21) Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 13 DUKE'S RECORD: 13-11 (9-9 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Second Round (without Jalen Johnson) NCAA TOURNAMENT: N/A NBA DRAFT: No. 20 overall SUMMARY: Jalen Johnson quit the team mid-season and moved back home. He's the only Duke one-and-done ever to do that. So despite the former five-star recruit putting up better averages than some on this list, it wouldn't be fair to place him above any talents who stuck it out until the end. After all, he's technically more of a half-and-done than one-and-done. 25. Harry Giles (2016-17) Duke basketball forward Harry Giles (Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.7 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 26 DUKE'S RECORD: 28-9 (11-7 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Round of 32 NBA DRAFT: No. 22 overall SUMMARY: Unfortunately for Harry Giles, who once ranked No. 1 in the 2016 class, knee injuries in high school took away from his explosiveness and limited his production at Duke. Fortunately, the potential he showed early on as a prep translated into an NBA contract. And it's not as if he was worthless as a Blue Devil; his performances against rival UNC helped fuel two memorable late-game comebacks. 24. DJ Steward (2020-21) Duke basketball guard DJ Steward (Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 24 DUKE'S RECORD: 13-11 (9-9 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Second Round NCAA TOURNAMENT: N/A NBA DRAFT: N/A SUMMARY: DJ Steward was an undersized two-guard on arguably the most disappointing Duke team in the Mike Krzyzewski era. So his decision to turn pro was puzzling. He might have become a beloved sophomore with fans in the stands; instead, he left after a one-and-done campaign that coincided with COVID restrictions, dinging his memorability. He has since never played in an NBA game. 23. Frank Jackson (2016-17) Duke basketball guard Frank Jackson (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 36 DUKE'S RECORD: 28-9 (11-7 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Round of 32 NBA DRAFT: No. 31 overall SUMMARY: Duke could have used a pure point guard in 2016-17. And while Frank Jackson boasted the necessary speed to play the position, his less-than-stellar numbers in the steals and assists columns prevented him from shining there. Some claim he should have come back for a second year to develop more floor-general skills, for he now lacks an NBA contract, seemingly due to these shortcomings. 22. Trevon Duval (2017-18) Duke basketball guard Trevon Duval (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 37 DUKE'S RECORD: 29-8 (13-5) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: N/A SUMMARY: Trevon Duval rubbed many fans the wrong way by 1) posting his highlight dunk to social media shortly after the loss at UNC and 2) not embracing "The Brotherhood" after he left. That said, it's worth pointing out that only Tre Jones has averaged more assists per game in a season since Duval skipped town. Yet he remains one of only two Duke one-and-dones in history to go undrafted. 21. Kyrie Irving (2010-11) Duke basketball guard Kyrie Irving (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 11 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-5 (13-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions (without Kyrie Irving playing) NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Sweet 16 NBA DRAFT: No. 1 overall SUMMARY: Kyrie Irving did not play an ACC game. And some would say his return from injury just in time for the NCAA Tournament adversely impacted the team's flow, leading to the wheels coming off against Arizona in the Sweet 16. So even though his zippiness and sizzling displays across the Blue Devils' first eight games of the season were something to behold, 11 total appearances aren't sufficient to rank high here. 20. Cassius Stanley (2019-20) Duke basketball guard Cassius Stanley (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 29 DUKE'S RECORD: 25-6 (15-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: N/A NCAA TOURNAMENT: N/A NBA DRAFT: No. 54 overall SUMMARY: It must be weird immediately following Zion Williamson as Duke's high-flying crowd-pleaser. But Cassius Stanley did so admirably, even breaking Williamson's program-record vertical leap before delivering a wealth of highlights, especially in transition and on the receiving end of alley-oops. Sadly, Stanley didn't get a chance to fly in the postseason due to COVID wiping that out for everybody. 19. Trevor Keels (2021-22) Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 36 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-7 (16-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Final Four NBA DRAFT: No. 42 overall SUMMARY: In Duke's first game of the season, a win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, Trevor Keels raised expectations by dropping 25 points and tallying three steals. But after a sensational start to his one-and-done campaign, the sturdy shooting guard became more and more inconsistent as the season progressed and scored in double figures only twice across the team's final seven games. 18. AJ Griffin (2021-22) Duke basketball forward AJ Griffin (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 39 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-7 (16-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Final Four NBA DRAFT: No. 16 overall SUMMARY: AJ Griffin's defense could have been better, and he wasn't much of a facilitator on offense. But some blame for his shortcomings belongs to his missed practice time early on while recovering from an injury. And he was a critical piece to a formidable Blue Devil bunch, particularly as a potent catch-and-shoot 3-point weapon, knocking down 44.7 percent of his attempts beyond the arc. 17. Cam Reddish (2018-19) Duke basketball forward Cam Reddish (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 36 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-6 (14-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 10 overall SUMMARY: Cam Reddish was part of one of the most exciting Duke basketball shows of all time, starting alongside fellow one-and-done sensations Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. He was a slick, lengthy defender. And his game-winning 3-pointer at Florida State will forever live in Blue Devil lore. That said, fair or not, the overall performances of Williamson and Barrett often overshadowed those of Reddish. 16. Gary Trent Jr. (2017-18) Duke basketball guard Gary Trent Jr. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 37 DUKE'S RECORD: 29-8 (13-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 37 overall SUMMARY: What Gary Trent Jr. lacked in speed, he made up for with his quick instincts and high IQ on both ends of the floor. And that continues to be the case in his thus-far-impressive NBA career. At Duke, he shot 40.2 percent from downtown and 87.6 percent from the charity stripe, putting him in the top tier among Blue Devil snipers in recent years. Plus, he was a strong rebounder for his position. 15. Corey Maggette (1998-99) Former Duke basketball forward Corey Maggette (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 39 DUKE'S RECORD: 37-2 (16-0 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NBA DRAFT: No. 13 overall SUMMARY: On any other team, Corey Maggette would have been a starter and probably a leading star as an ultra-athletic playmaker. But his one-and-done campaign — again, Duke's first — coincided with one of the most talented rosters in program history, even though it fell one win shy of a national title. Despite averaging only 17.7 minutes, Maggette was quite impactful and entertaining as a sixth man. 14. Austin Rivers (2011-12) Duke basketball guard Austin Rivers (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.0 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 34 DUKE'S RECORD: 27-7 (13-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Round of 64 NBA DRAFT: No. 10 overall SUMMARY: On one hand, Austin Rivers is responsible for the all-time most satisfying 3-point splash in a Duke victory on the home court of rival UNC. On the other hand, his Blue Devils lost in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 to No. 15 seed Lehigh, the lowest seed to ever defeat the program. His scoring ability was of the top-shelf variety, but his passing and defense were far from it. 13. Wendell Carter Jr. (2017-18) Duke basketball forward Wendell Carter Jr. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, 0.8 steals GAMES PLAYED: 37 DUKE'S RECORD: 29-8 (13-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 7 overall SUMMARY: If not for Marvin Bagley III reclassifying to join the roster, Wendell Carter Jr. may have flirted with a 20-10 average in the scoring and rebounding departments, thereby climbing significantly higher than where he is on this list. Still, Carter started all 37 games for the Blue Devils and complemented Bagley well as a momentum-changing weapon in the paint on both ends of the floor. 12. Brandon Ingram (2015-16) Duke basketball forward Brandon Ingram (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 36 DUKE'S RECORD: 25-11 (11-7 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Quarterfinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Sweet 16 NBA DRAFT: No. 2 overall SUMMARY: Brandon Ingram's Blue Devils weren't a complete bust. After all, they captured a thrilling comeback victory in Chapel Hill and advanced to the Sweet 16. Sure, the former five-star prep from North Carolina was a memorable one-and-done as an electric scorer and sly defender. But consider the lack of postseason trophies and 11 losses altogether, tied for the most of any Duke squad this century. 11. Vernon Carey Jr. (2019-20) Duke basketball center Vernon Carey Jr. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.6 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 31 DUKE'S RECORD: 25-6 (15-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: N/A NCAA TOURNAMENT: N/A NBA DRAFT: No. 32 overall SUMMARY: It's not Vernon Carey Jr.'s fault that the 2019-20 Duke team did not play a single postseason game. No, blame that on COVID. Nevertheless, with nothing more to judge than a regular season — albeit a prolific one that ended with a win over UNC — it's difficult to justify putting the dominant bruiser above anyone in the top 10 here, even though these next two didn't last long in March Madness. 10. Jayson Tatum (2016-17) Duke basketball forward Jayson Tatum (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 29 DUKE'S RECORD: 28-9 (11-7 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Round of 32 NBA DRAFT: No. 3 overall SUMMARY: Jayson Tatum had more NBA-ready moves than most on this list; those moves certainly paid off for him in the NBA Draft. And it was a joy to watch the oh-so-silky forward in action as a Blue Devil. Therefore, he deserves to be in the top 10 here. However, that Duke team's Round of 32 loss to South Carolina, paired with his absence due to injury early in the season, leaves him no higher than No. 10. 9. Jabari Parker (2013-14) Duke basketball forward Jabari Parker (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 35 DUKE'S RECORD: 26-9 (13-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Round of 64 NBA DRAFT: No. 2 overall SUMMARY: There's no doubt Jabari Parker would be a worthy candidate to land in the top five here had he and the 2013-14 Blue Devils advanced deep into the NCAA Tournament. As it is, after winning ACC Rookie of the Year and ending up a consensus first-team All-American, the multifaceted scoring machine could not keep Duke from losing to Mercer in the Round of 64. 8. Luol Deng (2003-04) Former Duke basketball forward Luol Deng (Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 37 DUKE'S RECORD: 31-6 (13-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Final Four NBA DRAFT: No. 7 overall SUMMARY: Like Corey Maggette five years earlier, Luol Deng was a one-and-done member of one of the best Duke teams not to win a national championship (both the 1998-99 and 2003-04 teams fell to UConn). Unlike Maggette, though, Deng was a full-time starter and one of the top few talents on his squad, starring as a long-limbed forward alongside sharpshooter JJ Redick and big man Shelden Williams. 7. Justise Winslow (2014-15) Duke basketball forward Justise Winslow (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 39 DUKE'S RECORD: 35-4 (15-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Champions NBA DRAFT: No. 10 overall SUMMARY: After a lackluster performance in Duke's first NCAA Tournament game, Justise Winslow became one of the Blue Devils' most consistent playmakers in their hunt for the program's fifth national championship. For the season, the chiseled forward was perhaps the team's most complete defender and most efficient all-around scorer, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep. 6. Paolo Banchero (2021-22) Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 39 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-7 (16-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Final Four NBA DRAFT: No. 1 overall SUMMARY: Consider the pressure that was on Paolo Banchero's shoulders as the most heralded player on Mike Krzyzewski's final roster. Not only did the Seattle native still live up to his five-star billing — and then some — but he also embraced being a Blue Devil. If not for losses to UNC in Coach K's final home game and at the Final Four, Banchero might have landed a notch or two higher on this list. 5. Marvin Bagley III (2017-18) Duke basketball forward Marvin Bagley III (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 33 DUKE'S RECORD: 29-8 (13-5 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 2 overall SUMMARY: Marvin Bagley III deservedly racked up a long list of awards as a one-and-done Blue Devil. Not only was he the ACC Rookie of the Year, but he was also the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. The double-double machine's lightning-quick recovery time when bouncing around for rebounds and putbacks in the paint was perhaps unmatched in Duke history. 4. RJ Barrett (2018-19) Duke basketball guard RJ Barrett (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 38 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-6 (14-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 3 overall SUMMARY: No Duke basketball one-and-done has ever scored more points in a season than RJ Barrett (860), although teammate Zion Williamson, who missed five games, averaged the same number of points per game. But Barrett ranks below a few guys here, partly due to his so-so defense and meager 3-point percentage (30.8) paired with his excessive number of 3-point attempts per game (6.2). 3. Jahlil Okafor (2014-15) Duke basketball center Jahlil Okafor (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 38 DUKE'S RECORD: 35-4 (15-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Championship Game NCAA TOURNAMENT: Champions NBA DRAFT: No. 3 overall SUMMARY: Jahlil Okafor struggled a bit in late March and then again in the title bout against Wisconsin, getting into foul trouble and finishing with only 10 points and three rebounds. Even so, the Blue Devils won it all, and it's safe to say that they wouldn't have been in a position to do so without Okafor's wealth of crisp, old-school post moves and overall prowess down low throughout the season. 2. Tyus Jones (2014-15) Duke basketball guard Tyus Jones (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.1 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 39 DUKE'S RECORD: 35-4 (15-3 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Lost in Semifinals NCAA TOURNAMENT: Champions NBA DRAFT: No. 24 overall SUMMARY: Jahlil Okafor was the No. 1 weapon on the roster, Justise Winslow was the X-factor, and senior guard Quinn Cook was the primary leader. Even so, the starting point guard, Tyus Jones, is perhaps the most memorable face of the Blue Devils' most recent national champions. And in this ranking, bonus points are plentiful for coming up clutch, especially from 3-point land during deciding moments in April. 1. Zion Williamson (2018-19) Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) AVERAGES: 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.8 blocks GAMES PLAYED: 33 DUKE'S RECORD: 32-6 (14-4 ACC) ACC TOURNAMENT: Champions NCAA TOURNAMENT: Lost in Elite Eight NBA DRAFT: No. 1 overall SUMMARY: Zion Williamson did not cut down nets in April. And he missed a handful of games in the regular season while recovering from an ankle injury. Nevertheless, his insane bounce for his size and utter dominance — evident in his lofty averages on both ends of the floor and 68.0 field-goal percentage — equate to the lefty from South Carolina being the most uniquely memorable Duke one-and-done in history.

