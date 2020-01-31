BlueDevilCountry
Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Like most current players, Cassius Stanley grew up watching Kobe Bryant. A Los Angeles native, Stanley had a closer relationship with the NBA legend than most, and Bryant’s death last weekend hit him hard.

“Being from L.A., it was really tough,” Stanley said of hearing the news that Bryan was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash. “It was devastating. It was one of the worst days of my life, for sure.”

On Instagram, Stanley posted, “Growing up in Los Angeles and playing basketball Kobe was everything, we as kids wanted to be just like him. There were just so many iconic moments that defined my childhood.”

He also included a photo of Bryant giving him advice, something that helped steer Stanley to become a member of the Blue Devils.

“Before I made my decision, he gave me some good advice,” Stanley said Tuesday, after Duke’s first game following the news, “because I actually was really fortunate to be around him on multiple occasions in a two-week time span. This was like a week or two before my decision. Honestly, it was tough, because he gave me some advice that really steered me toward Duke. So hearing the news, it was tough. It hurt me a lot.”

Stanley was still wearing the commemorative warm-up jersey featuring Bryant’s two NBA numbers in Laker colors.

“None of us knew,” he said of the plan to wear the warm-ups. “We all were going to wear something, whether it was going to be Kobe shoes, or we were going to write something. I got in here after doing my pregame routine, and I saw the shirts. It looked cool, but then when I put it on and got out there, I got a little emotional just thinking there’s no way I’m sitting here wearing a Kobe shirt—the eigtht and the 24, because he’s not here. We’re doing this for Kobe Bryant. That’s like Superman. That’s a guy you just don’t ever expect that to happen (to), especially in that nature. It was devastating.”

Basketball

Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy: "I Was Locked In On the Competition"

Pitt coach Jeff Capel was the target of chants by the Duke crowd in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he said he was too focused on the game to know what all the fuss was about. Watch

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

