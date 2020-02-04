BlueDevilCountry
Where Does Tre Jones Rank Among the 10 Cousy Award Candidates?

ShawnKrest

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame narrowed its watch list to 10 candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones was named one of the final 10.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its seventeenth year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10.

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50 Anniversary All-Time Team.

Fan voting will help determine the final five, at which point Bob Cousy and the Hal of Fame’s selection committee will make the final decision.

The winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Duke has never had a point guard win the Cousy Award. Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

Here’s a look at the final 10 candidates, along with their relevant statistics and Tre Jones’ ranking among the 10 in each category.

top 10 candidates
