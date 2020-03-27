BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones looks back fondly on getting to play at Cameron in front of a crowd of Duke fans, especially now that social distancing is making it impossible for crowds to gather anywhere.

“We are lucky to be able to go out there and play the way we do in front of the crowd and the interactions with the fans and everything,” he said. “We’re so lucky, because something like this can just take it all away.”

Jones returned to Duke for a second season to try to win a national championship. The sport’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak made that impossible, but Jones feels like he grew this season, even without getting to play for a title.

“I think that starting off with just leadership,” he said. “It was something that Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) always talked to me about even in recruitment before I got there. All the coaches helped me with my leadership this year. I feel like through adversity and through the ups and downs, they were all just trying to bring the most out of me as far as leadership goes. I feel like being a vocal leader is something that I grew a lot in this year, just trying to talk more whether it’s in the locker room, on the court, practice, games – whatever it was, just trying to talk more, be more of a vocal leader, rather than just let my actions do the leadership. I feel like a lot of different aspects in my game grew this year. I feel like I was able to show that I can shoot the ball much better than I did last year. I think that was one of the biggest things that I improved on this year.”

ShawnKrest