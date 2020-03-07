BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones hit a shot for the ages in this year’s first matchup with North Carolina. Jones rebounded his own intentionally-missed free throw and hit a game-tying buzzer beater to help Duke cap a comeback, then go on to win in overtime.

“No trick shots this time,” he said before Saturday’s rematch. “Hopefully we don’t need them.”

After such a wild game in the first encounter, Jones doesn’t expect Saturday’s game at Cameron to be anything but more of the same.

“Usually, it’s different,” he said. “Any other opponent, it would be different, but I feel like whenever it’s them, it’s the same – it’s always a battle. It’s one of those games the atmosphere is crazy. Everything about it is just different. I think there’s not going to be a lot different about the game. Obviously, some stuff will be different, but I think it will be intense like it was last game [and a] crazy battle again.”

Duke’s last game was on Monday night, instead of the usual ACC schedule, which features a Wednesday game. That gave the Blue Devils a couple of days of rest heading into the season finale.

“We’re just tying to take it one day at a time,” Jones said. “Trying to improve every single day, knowing we have to improve for the NCAA Tournament. Getting a couple days rest is always huge, especially at this time of year. We don’t get that much and so I’m just trying to stay fresh, mentally and physically, but stay sharp with everything as well, not get loose while we were getting our rest and be able to be ready for Saturday night.”

Basketball

Justin Robinson: Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

Justin Robinson will play in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he says he hasn't thought about that yet. He's just excited to play North Carolina. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: That UNC Game Was Crazy

Players say you have to experience the UNC-Duke rivalry to understand it. Vernon Carey was certainly surprised by his first exposure to it in February. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Duke Had Two Days Off Before Carolina Game

Duke last played on Monday, giving it extra time to prepare for North Carolina. Coach K used it to let the players rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

This year's Duke-Carolina game at Cameron will attract a large crowd of former Blue Devil players, including Christian Laettner and possibly Pitt coach Jeff Capel. Watch

ShawnKrest

Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson plays his last home game on Saturday night. While his Duke career will end some time in the next month, coach Mike Krzyzewski suspects we may see him again on the Blue Devil sideline. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

Duke is looking for ways to minimize risk for members of the team getting exposed to the coronavirus. Coach K discusses the preparations, including his suggestions for the ACC Tournament. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest