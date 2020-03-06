BlueDevilCountry
Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

ShawnKrest

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team.

Senior Jack White was named to the team for the second straight year. The senior captain is a sociology major.

White is joined on the team by Wendell Moore Jr. The freshman is an undeclared major.

This is the 26 year in a row that Duke has had at least one player named to the team. White and Moore bring Duke’s total selections to 96, all time. It’s the twelfth time in 13 years that multiple Blue Devils have been selected.

Former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton, now with Boston College, was also named to the team.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

2019-20 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

Derryck Thornton, Boston College, Gr., Leadership & Administration

John Newman, Clemson, So., Communication

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, So., Sport Communication

Aamir Simms, Clemson, Jr., Sport Communication

Jack White, Duke, Sr., Sociology

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, Fr., Undeclared

Trent Forrest, Florida State, Sr., Sport Management

Devin Vassell, Florida State, So., Sport Management

Lamarr Kimble, Louisville, Sr., MS Criminal Justice

Ryan McMahon, Louisville, Sr., Marketing

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, Jr., Exercise Science

Darius Perry, Louisville, Jr., Sport Administration

Samuell Williamson, Louisville, Fr., Business

DJ Vasiljevic, Miami, Sr., Sport Administration

Rodney Miller Jr., Miami, Jr., Sport Administration

Braxton Beverly, NC State, Jr., Sport Management

Pat Andree, NC State, Gr., Liberal Studies

John Mooney, Notre Dame, Sr., Management Consulting

Rex Pflueger, Notre Dame, Gr., Business Leadership Strategy; Marketing

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, Fr., Undeclared

Gerald Drumgoole Jr., Pitt, Fr., Undeclared

Eric Hamilton, Pitt, Gr., Social Work

Trey McGowens, Pitt, So., Undeclared

Ryan Murphy, Pitt, Sr., Humanities Area

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, So., Sport Management

Bourama Sidibe, Syracuse, Jr., International

Tomas Woldetensae, Virginia, Jr., Studio Art

Naheim Alleyne, Virginia Tech, Fr., Human Development

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, Fr., Public Health

Ismael Massoud, Wake Forest, Fr., Undeclared

Ody Oguama, Wake Forest, Fr., Undeclared

