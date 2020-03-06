Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC
ShawnKrest
Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team.
Senior Jack White was named to the team for the second straight year. The senior captain is a sociology major.
White is joined on the team by Wendell Moore Jr. The freshman is an undeclared major.
This is the 26 year in a row that Duke has had at least one player named to the team. White and Moore bring Duke’s total selections to 96, all time. It’s the twelfth time in 13 years that multiple Blue Devils have been selected.
Former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton, now with Boston College, was also named to the team.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
2019-20 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team
Derryck Thornton, Boston College, Gr., Leadership & Administration
John Newman, Clemson, So., Communication
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, So., Sport Communication
Aamir Simms, Clemson, Jr., Sport Communication
Jack White, Duke, Sr., Sociology
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, Fr., Undeclared
Trent Forrest, Florida State, Sr., Sport Management
Devin Vassell, Florida State, So., Sport Management
Lamarr Kimble, Louisville, Sr., MS Criminal Justice
Ryan McMahon, Louisville, Sr., Marketing
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, Jr., Exercise Science
Darius Perry, Louisville, Jr., Sport Administration
Samuell Williamson, Louisville, Fr., Business
DJ Vasiljevic, Miami, Sr., Sport Administration
Rodney Miller Jr., Miami, Jr., Sport Administration
Braxton Beverly, NC State, Jr., Sport Management
Pat Andree, NC State, Gr., Liberal Studies
John Mooney, Notre Dame, Sr., Management Consulting
Rex Pflueger, Notre Dame, Gr., Business Leadership Strategy; Marketing
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, Fr., Undeclared
Gerald Drumgoole Jr., Pitt, Fr., Undeclared
Eric Hamilton, Pitt, Gr., Social Work
Trey McGowens, Pitt, So., Undeclared
Ryan Murphy, Pitt, Sr., Humanities Area
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, So., Sport Management
Bourama Sidibe, Syracuse, Jr., International
Tomas Woldetensae, Virginia, Jr., Studio Art
Naheim Alleyne, Virginia Tech, Fr., Human Development
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, Fr., Public Health
Ismael Massoud, Wake Forest, Fr., Undeclared
Ody Oguama, Wake Forest, Fr., Undeclared