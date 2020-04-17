BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

North Carolina, Duke Battling at Top of Recruiting Rankings Again

ShawnKrest

SI All-American looked at North Carolina and Duke’s 2020 recruiting classes, currently ranked No. 3 and No. 2 in the nation, respectively, to see how close they were to each other.

The answer is, closer than they’ve been in more than a decade. When UNC and Duke meet on the court, it’s usually with both teams near the top of the sport. Carolina and Duke have played with both teams in the top 10 on 11 occasions since 2008, and five times, both teams were in the top five. The recruiting battles, however, have rarely seen both teams at the top of the game at the same time.

The top-five rankings for this year are based on SI All-American’s recruiting rankings, but, to look back in time, we decided to use the 247Sports class rankings, which have been around since close to the turn of the millennium.

Duke has dominated the recruiting game during the one-and-done era. Posting a top three class for each of the past seven seasons and top 10 for the last eight. With UNC battling the cloud of possible NCAA sanctions for the paper-class scandal, Roy Williams’ recruiting class ranking fell as low as No. 70 in 2015, and this is UNC’s first top-five class since 2012.

During the recent era of Duke superiority on the recruiting trail, Coach Mike Krzyzewski has beaten Williams for several top-shelf recruits in head-to-head battles, including Harry Giles, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

That was the last time UNC topped Duke in the class rankings. While the Tar Heels were No. 5, Duke took a one-year hiatus from the one-and-dones and finished at No. 41, bringing in Rasheed Sulaimon and Amile Jefferson, two players who—in the style of a Roy Williams class—were headed for four-year careers at Duke—until Sulaimon was dismissed in 2015 and Jefferson suffered an injury that gave him a fifth year with the Blue Devils.

recruiting rankings

Last year was Williams’ first top-10 since 2014, but there was a day when the Tar Heels were the team to beat in recruiting battles in North Carolina. UNC topped Duke in the class rankings in four of five seasons from 2008 to 2012.

The last time Carolina and Duke were back-to-back in the rankings before this season was back in 2008, when UNC’s class of Tyler Zeller, Ed Davis, Larry Drew and Justin Watts was No. 13 and Duke’s Miles Plumlee, Elliot Williams and Olek Czyz was 14.

The last time both teams were in the top five was in 2006 when UNC (Brandan Wright, Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, Alex Stepheson, Deon Thompson and William Graves) was No. 1 and Duke (Gerald Henderson, Lance Thomas, Brian Zoubek, Jon Scheyer) was No. 5.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Getting Chase Brice and Other Duke QBs Ready

Grad transfer Chase Brice will likely be Duke's starting quarterback, but he still can't participate in meetings, because he's still a Clemson student. David Cutcliffe discusses the situation and the work he's doing with all the QB candidates.

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt Is the Best Freshman in a Decade to Return to Duke

Matthew Hurt was one of the top 12 recruits in the nation when he came to Duke, and he's the highest-rated recruit to return for a second season with the Blue Devils in more than a decade. Here's a look at how rare Hurt's return is.

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt Announces Return to Duke

Matthew Hurt announced on social media that he will return to Duke for his sophomore year next season. Hurt was one of Duke's most accurate three-point shooters this season and averaged 9.7 ppg.

ShawnKrest

NCAA Allows Coaches Eight Hours of Remote Communication With Players

The NCAA loosened restrictions on offseason communication with players. Coaches are now allowed eight hours of remote contact per week from April 20 through May 31.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on Kobe Bryant's College Advice

Los Angeles native Cassius Stanley decided to go across the country to play at Duke after meeting with late Lakers' great Kobe Bryant. Stanley discusses his relationship with Kobe and how he helped him choose Duke.

ShawnKrest

Four Duke Players Named to Hampshire Society

Four Duke football players were named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Society. Duke has had 44 players earn the academic honor in the last nine years, more than any other ACC school. Read more

ShawnKrest

How to Work Out Like a Quarantined Duke Football Player

No weights? No problem. Duke's strength and conditioning staff has come up with workout plans for players quarantined without access to weight equipment. Instead, they use objects found around the house to do their offseason weight work. We look at one of the weekly plans to see how.

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe's Plan For Making Up Spring Practice

Duke only had three practices in spring ball before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. He has a plan for making up the lost time, if the NCAA is on board.

ShawnKrest

by

Jaxcole2

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Football's Return Must Be Uniform

The coronavirus had different impacts on different parts of the country, but Duke's David Cutcliffe cautions that football's return needs to be uniform. It can't be done conference to conference.

ShawnKrest

Dunk Against NC State Was Favorite of Duke's Cassius Stanley

Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks at Duke this season. He chooses his favorite and discusses his decision to leave for the NBA after one year with the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest