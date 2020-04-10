BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Vernon Carey Jr. Declares for NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. is declaring for the NBA Draft, according to multiple media outlets.

Throughout the day, reports surfaced that Carey’s early entry was imminent, with Jeff Goodman of Stadium reporting it in early afternoon.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, citing Carey’s father, former NFL player Vernon Carey Sr., said that Carey had officially declared and will sign with an agent—Jeff Wechsler. 247Sports also reported the news at about the same time.

Carey is expected to be chosen late in the first round, according to a consensus of mock drafts. He led Duke with 17.8 ppg and 8.8 rebounds. He finished fourth in the ACC in scoring and third in rebounding, winning conference Freshman of the Year. He led the ACC in shooting at 57.7 percent.

Carey won the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the national freshman of the year by the USBWA basketball writers. He also won the NABC (coaches) version of the same award and was a consensus second-team All-American.

It’s no surprise that Carey chose to leave for the NBA. The decision has seemed inevitable since early in the ACC season. Carey, who played the wing in high school, adapted quickly to playing the post in college and quickly became dominant in the paint. While playing back to the basket is not a good fit with the current style of play in the NBA, his previous experience playing outside and facing up should make him more versatile than his college play might indicate.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe on When Football Can Start

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that any rumors about the 2020 football season are premature. He's been involved in meetings and "at this point there is nothing but people's opinions." Read more

ShawnKrest

SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

Duke isn't heavily involved with any of the unsigned 2020 prospects that remain, but with the April signing period coming next week, here's a look at the best uncommitted players.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

Duke didn't have much spring practice, but coach David Cutcliffe got to see a few days of the Blue Devil D against the Blue Devil O. When your own players are going against each other, how do you evaluate? Coach Cut explains.

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Alex O'Connell To Transfer To Creighton

Alex O'Connell announced he's leaving Duke for Creighton, where he hopes to "show what I'm truly capable of." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but in order for schools to have enough money to bring them back to use it, college football could be critical. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 7 in Way Too Early Top 25

Looking ahead to next season, Duke is expected to be a top 10 team, according to SI's Way Too Early Top 25. Read more

ShawnKrest