BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

ShawnKrest

Duke announced that freshman Wendell Moore Jr. would return to the floor for Saturday’s game at Syracuse. 

Moore broke a bone in his shooting hand on Jan. 4 at Miami. He had surgery two days later and was wearing a custom made brace on the hand until last week. 

On Tuesday, Moore suited up and went through pregame warmups prior to the game against Pitt but did not play. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has used a similar strategy to prepare injured injured players for the return in recent years. 

Moore has played in 14 games and is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Moore’s ability to drive will be useful against Syracuse’s zone. He is also a versatile defender, who can match up with all five positions on the floor.  He’ll likely defend one of Syracuse’s leading scorers in Saturday night’s game, either guard Buddy Boeheim or forward Elijah Hughes. His presence will also allow Duke to stick to its defensive pressure for longer stretches, helping to speed up the deliberate Orange attack. In his absence, Duke could only really pressure when Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire we’re in the game together. . 

Moore missed six games, all ACC contests. Duke went 4-2 in his absence. 

No. 9 Duke is looking to win its third straight game and post its first road win since Jan. 8. Duke is 17-3, 7-2 I’m the ACC. Syracuse is 13-8, 6-4 in the ACC.

The game from Syracuse’s Carrier Dome tips off at 8:00 and will be televised in ESPN. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Carter, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Chosen for Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Wendell Carter Jr were chosen for the NBA Rising Stars game. Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram were selected as All Stars. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

Duke took care of most of its recruiting business before the early period, but there are a few loose ends. This month has seen two official visits from high school players, and Duke is reportedly bringing in a pair of potential transfers over the weekend leading up to NSD. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy

Pitt coach Jeff Capel was the target of chants by the Duke crowd in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he said he was too focused on the game to know what all the fuss was about. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

ShawnKrest