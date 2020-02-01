Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke announced that freshman Wendell Moore Jr. would return to the floor for Saturday’s game at Syracuse.

Moore broke a bone in his shooting hand on Jan. 4 at Miami. He had surgery two days later and was wearing a custom made brace on the hand until last week.

On Tuesday, Moore suited up and went through pregame warmups prior to the game against Pitt but did not play. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has used a similar strategy to prepare injured injured players for the return in recent years.

Moore has played in 14 games and is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.



Moore’s ability to drive will be useful against Syracuse’s zone. He is also a versatile defender, who can match up with all five positions on the floor. He’ll likely defend one of Syracuse’s leading scorers in Saturday night’s game, either guard Buddy Boeheim or forward Elijah Hughes. His presence will also allow Duke to stick to its defensive pressure for longer stretches, helping to speed up the deliberate Orange attack. In his absence, Duke could only really pressure when Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire we’re in the game together. .

Moore missed six games, all ACC contests. Duke went 4-2 in his absence.

No. 9 Duke is looking to win its third straight game and post its first road win since Jan. 8. Duke is 17-3, 7-2 I’m the ACC. Syracuse is 13-8, 6-4 in the ACC.

The game from Syracuse’s Carrier Dome tips off at 8:00 and will be televised in ESPN.