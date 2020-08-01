What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

The NBA season re-started this week, and the players were allowed to wear social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, in place of their names.

Almost 300 players decided to replace their name with a message, according to research by USA Today.

Of the 19 former Blue Devils in the NBA Bubble, 18 chose a message. The lone former Duke player to opt for his last name was Houston’s Austin Rivers.

The most popular message across the NBA was “Equality” but only two former Duke players chose that for their jerseys—Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks and Jahlil Okafor of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The next most popular choice for NBA players was “Black Lives Matter.” Only one former Duke player chose that: the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

The top choice for former Blue Devils was the message “Peace.” Three players chose that: Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans teammates Zion Williamson and Frank Jackson.

“Say Her Name” and “Say Their Names” were also popular, with two Blue Devils choosing each message.

Lance Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles of the Sacramento Kings went with “Say Her Name,” while the Los Angeles Lakers’ Quinn Cook and the New Orleans Pelicans’ JJ Redick chose “Say Their Names.”

A pair of former Duke players also chose “Freedom.” The Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram opted for that message.

The remaining six former Duke players each chose a different message:

Semi Ojeleye, Boston Celtics (transferred from Duke) – Love Us

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies – Enough

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies – I Can't Breathe

Justise Winslow, Memphis Grizzlies – Speak Up

Gary Trent Jr., Portland Trailblazers – I Am A Man

Jabari Parker, Sacramento Kings – Group Economics