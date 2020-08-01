BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

ShawnKrest

The NBA season re-started this week, and the players were allowed to wear social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, in place of their names.

Almost 300 players decided to replace their name with a message, according to research by USA Today.

Of the 19 former Blue Devils in the NBA Bubble, 18 chose a message. The lone former Duke player to opt for his last name was Houston’s Austin Rivers.

The most popular message across the NBA was “Equality” but only two former Duke players chose that for their jerseys—Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks and Jahlil Okafor of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The next most popular choice for NBA players was “Black Lives Matter.” Only one former Duke player chose that: the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

The top choice for former Blue Devils was the message “Peace.” Three players chose that: Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans teammates Zion Williamson and Frank Jackson.

“Say Her Name” and “Say Their Names” were also popular, with two Blue Devils choosing each message.

Lance Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles of the Sacramento Kings went with “Say Her Name,” while the Los Angeles Lakers’ Quinn Cook and the New Orleans Pelicans’ JJ Redick chose “Say Their Names.”

A pair of former Duke players also chose “Freedom.” The Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram opted for that message.

The remaining six former Duke players each chose a different message:

Semi Ojeleye, Boston Celtics (transferred from Duke) – Love Us

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies – Enough

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies – I Can't Breathe

Justise Winslow, Memphis Grizzlies – Speak Up

Gary Trent Jr., Portland Trailblazers – I Am A Man

Jabari Parker, Sacramento Kings – Group Economics

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Eight former Blue Devils restarted their NBA seasons on Friday night, with Gary Trent Jr. having a big night for Portland. Lance Thomas played his first game for the Nets, while Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot in a Boston loss to Milwaukee.

ShawnKrest

Duke Releases COVID Testing Results for Sports Teams

Duke has administered 700 COVID-19 tests to more than 300 athletes and seen a total of 25 positive results. Nine of the athletes are still in quarantine, while the others have been cleared.

ShawnKrest

Who Will Be Duke's Plus One?

The ACC announced Duke's 10 conference opponents for the upcoming season, but the eleventh game is still up in the air. We rank Duke's potential non-conference opponents

ShawnKrest

by

MatthewMcGavic

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Joshua Pickett

One of the 11 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in Duke's 13-man class of 2021 is two-way Georgia standout Joshua Pickett. Here's a closer look at the cornerback and wide receiver

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, and both games involved Duke players. New Orleans was led by former Blue Devils Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and JJ Redick, who scored more than half of the Pelicans' points. Quin Snyder got the last laugh, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck

Rating ACC Schedule Scenarios on a 10-Point Scale

SI's Duke publisher, Shawn Krest and NC State publisher, Brett Friedlander, played a lightning round game on a recent podcast, where they graded various "what if" scenarios about the upcoming ACC season on a scale of 1 to 10

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers on Notre Dame Joining ACC for 2020

The most newsworthy part of the ACC's schedule announcement was the fact that Notre Dame would be joining the conference for the 2020 season. SI's Duke and NC State publishers, Shawn Krest and Brett Friedlander, discuss the new Irish/ACC marriage.

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers on John Swofford's Final Move

Blue Devil Country publisher Shawn Krest and All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander discussed the ACC's new football schedule on a podcast and talked about how "the Ninja" John Swofford had one last ninja move in him before his retirement

ShawnKrest

New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

The ACC announced a 10+1 conference schedule that scrambled Duke's originally planned slate of games. Here's a look at the firsts and unique situations that are created by Duke's new expanded ACC schedule

ShawnKrest