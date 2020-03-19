BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

What the 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket Might Have Looked Like

ShawnKrest

In a world without a COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Tournament would have started on Thursday. While basketball season ended a week earlier, we can still speculate about what might have been.

SI's bracketologists, Jim Root and Ky McKeon of Three Man Weave, projected what the field would have looked like on Selection Sunday, but with a few important caveats. Any conference that played its tournament championship game to award an NCAA automatic bid would have that autobid stand (for example, Boston University keeps the Patriot League's spot in the field of 68). For the rest of the conferences, the autobid was rewarded to the regular-season champ (in the event of a tie, it went to the No. 1 seed).

In addition, any conference tournaments that started and didn't finish (like the ACC, Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12, which played first- and/or second-round games), had those results thrown out. Otherwise, it would create too much unevenness amongst bubble teams, some of whom got an extra game and some of whom didn't.

With these parameters in mind, here is the final bracket projection by Three Man Weave.

bracket

Duke is a 2-seed in the East and assigned to Greensboro. The Blue Devils open with Northern Kentucky. The winner of that game faces the winner of 7-seed Houston against 10-seed Indiana.

If Duke advanced, it would likely face the winner of 3-seed Michigan State and 6-seed Virginia in the Sweet 16. Then 1-seed Dayton, 4-seed Oregon or 5-seed Ohio State await at the top of the bracket.

Stephen F. Austin, who upset Duke in Cameron earlier in the year, was also assigned to the East region.

Around the ACC, Florida State received a 2-seed in the South. NC State got an 11-seed and a trip to Dayton for the first four, in the Midwest. Louisville is a 4-seed in the West.

Other teams of interest include 10-seed in the South Marquette, coached by Steve Wojciechowski.

Duke’s neighbor in Durham, NC Central, received a 16-seed in the South and another trip to Dayton’s first four. (Coach K discusses NC Central’s program in the video at top.)

Here's Duke's trip to the Final Four

East Region

Cleveland:

(1) Dayton vs. (16) Siena
(8) Providence vs. (9) Oklahoma

Spokane:

(5) Ohio State vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin
(4) Oregon vs. (13) New Mexico State

Cleveland:

(6) Virginia vs. (11) East Tennessee State
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) UC Irvine

Greensboro:

(7) Houston vs. (10) Indiana
(2) Duke vs. (15) Northern Kentucky

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Rank in SI's Top 50 from 2019-20

Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 basketball players from the just-completed college season, and a pair of Blue Devils--Tre Jones and Vernon Carey--were in the top 11. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K's NCAA Debut, Kyrie's Return

A roundup of March 18 action includes Coach K's NCAA debut, his record tying NCAA win and Kyrie Irving's return to the floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Technical Foul Helps Duke Escape Laettner's Worst Game

Duke rallied to win the worst game of Christian Laettner's career, thanks in part to a pivotal technical foul that led to a six-point possession. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Top Two Teams at Final Four Overshadowed by Flu

No. 1 Kentucky faced No. 2 Duke in the Final Four, but the big story was illness as each team had star players battling 102 degree fevers. Read more

ShawnKrest

Year-end Progress Report: Jack White

With the end of the 2019-20 season, we'll look at each member of the team, where they stand and where they're headed. The first player in the series--two-time captain Jack White. Read more

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Says He'll Be Back for "Year Three In Durham"

Joey Baker announced in an Instagram post that he'll be back next year. The jury is still out on other Blue Devils as an eventful offseason begins. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Wins at the Dean Dome and in Greenville, SC

Duke found itself in some odd tournament venues, including the home court of arch rival UNC, and, thanks to a controversial bathroom law, Greenville, SC. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Shane Battier, Jason Williams Take '01 Blue Devils a Step closer to title

Quin Snyder returned to North Carolina to face his former coach and mentor in a second-round game. Missouri led early, before Jason Williams let Shane Battier know it was time to start playing. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mike Gminski Lifts '78 Blue Devils to Regional Final

Duke was down six with nine minutes to play, but the players were confident during a time out. That's because they had Mike Gminski, who stepped up for one of the the all-time Blue Devil March performances. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Really at War Right Now

Coach K released a video on the nation's response to the coronavirus, saying that it's like being at war and "we're all on the same team." Watch

ShawnKrest