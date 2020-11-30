SI.com
Which Duke Freshmen Classes Have Scored the Most?

Duke was led by freshmen Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward in its opening win against Coppin State. Overall, the Blue Devils’ six freshmen played more than half of the minutes in the game—106 out of 200—and scored more than half of Duke’s points—52 of 81.

Obviously, it’s extremely early, but the freshman class of 2021 is on a pace that would put it among the most significant classes in Duke history.

Only five freshmen classes have scored more than half of Duke’s points.

The Zion/Barrett/Tre Jones class of 2019 contributed 77 percent of the scoring.

Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr. and the rest of the 2018 class contributed 73 percent.

The Class that Saved Coach K contributed 69 percent of the 1983 team’s scoring. Jahlil Okafor, Justice Winslow, Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen had 57 percent of Duke’s points on the way to the 2015 title, and last year’s Vernon Carey/Cassius Stanley/Wendell Moore/Matt Hurt class had 55 percent.

Only three classes—2019, 2018 and 1983—played more than half of the team’s available minutes.

Amazingly, after one game, this year’s Blue Devil freshmen have already scored more points and played more minutes than the freshman class of 1981. Here’s a look at the Duke freshmen classes that had the fewest minutes and points, going back to when freshmen were first eligible, in 1973.

duke class bottom

And here are the classes that played and scored the most for the Blue Devils.

duke freshmen classes top

Last year’s team likely would have moved into the top four, if the COVID pandemic hadn’t wiped out the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

Obviously, the one-and-done era is responsible for many of the classes. But the 1983 team is on the list, as are two classes that formed the backbone of the Duke’s 2001 national championship team.

Surprisingly, three classes on the top 10 scoring list finished their careers with a national title, the same number of classes on the bottom 10 scoring list. Clearly, there’s more than one way to build a team.

