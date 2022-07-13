Aussie power forward Jack White was a Duke basketball fan favorite from 2016 to 2020. And former NBA Global Academy (Australia) five-star point guard Tyrese Proctor will play for the Blue Devils next season after announcing his reclassification from 2023 to 2022 in June.

So have White and Proctor started an Australian pipeline for Duke recruiters?

Well, according to an article by Travis Branham of 247Sports on Wednesday, NBA Global Academy (Australia) power forward Alex Toohey continues to hear from more and more notable potential suitors, including the staff in Durham:

"One player coming up that has emerged as a high-major recruit is Alex Toohey...College coaches have taken notice of Toohey between his trip to the United States earlier this year and at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta."

Toohey, who is in the 2023 class, told Branham that he followed the Blue Devils as a kid and has recently garnered interest from Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Illinois, Michigan, Villanova, and others.

Plenty to like about Duke basketball recruiting prospect Alex Toohey

Since Alex Toohey does not play prep ball in the United States, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound 18-year-old does not yet boast a rating or ranking next to his name on most sites. However, as Branham suggested, the attention from high-major programs shows a clear attraction to his well-rounded game.

Here's how Toohey described his growing skillset to Branham:

"I think I am pretty versatile offensively and defensively. I can guard one-to-four, sometimes one-to-five, on defense. I can play above the rim, but I also have the ability to make shots. I play with poise, I play smart, and I can find passes."

Duke already enjoys the country's top-ranked 2023 collection with four five-star early commits on board: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.