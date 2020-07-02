BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson Becomes Second Blue Devil to Make NBA 2K Cover

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson will become the second former Blue Devil in history to appear on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

The former Duke one-and-done, top draft pick and current NBA rookie was announced as one of three cover athletes for the NBA 2K21 games. He joins Portland’s Damian Lillard, who was announced a day earlier. The third cover athlete will be unveiled on Thursday.

Williamson will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K21’s games made for next-generation systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Lillard will appear on the cover of games for current-generation systems.

Williamson joins Kyrie Irving, who appeared on the cover of NBA 2K18. He was also the cover choice for NBA Live 14. No other Blue Devil has been on an NBA video game cover. Williamson is also the first rookie chosen for the honor.

“Realizing that I am going to be on the cover of NBA 2K21 was one of those moments that I am still processing,” said Williamson over a Zoom chat with Sports Illustrated. “I dreamed about being on the cover and for 2K to give me this honor, it means a lot because I have always played 2K with teammates and all my friends growing up. 2K has always been there with me. Looking at each cover and thinking maybe one day I could possibly be on the cover of one of these and for it to actually happen is a lot to process."

Williamson said he received the good news from his mother.

“It was one of those subtle things, like ‘hey mom how is it going?’ and she was like ‘Yeah, 2K is going to put you on the cover.’ And it was one of those things that just grab your whole attention and you're like ‘what, for real? Nah you are playing?’ And when my agent and my team confirmed it... like I am still processing it,” he said. “That game is global. Everyone plays that game everywhere. For them to choose me as the cover athlete is a dream man.”

