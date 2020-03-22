BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever Bracket Play

ShawnKrest

Duke’s Greatest Ever Final Four team bracket, sponsored by the basketball program's social media accounts, is down to its own final four, all of them national champions.

The 2001 team beat the 2004 team, 81 percent to 19 percent. It now faces the 2010 squad, which beat 1986 by a margin of 79 percent to 21.

The 1991 national champions beat the 2015 champs 53 percent to 47. It now faces 1992, which beat 1994, by a margin of 81 percent to 19.

Two members of the 2010 team who are both on the current Duke staff took to Twitter to support their team in the semifinals.

In the ACC Greatest Ever bracket, Duke suffered its first loss. Johnny Dawkins, the 7-seed, lost to Dell Curry, who was the 10-seed but never an ACC player, by a slim 51 to 49 percent margin.

In the NCAA Greatest Moments bracket, Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky defeated George Mason’s Final Four run, 53 percent to 47. It now faces Illinois’ late-game comeback against Arizona in 2005.

Gordon Hayward’s half court miss at the end of Duke’s 2010 national championship game win lost to Texas Western’s 1966 title, 69 percent to 31.

In the ESPN Greatest Ever bracket, Zion Williamson won his first-round game over Danny Manning, 60 percent to 40. The 9-seed now faces top seed Christian Laettner, who beat Jimmer Fredette, 55 percent to 45.

In Joe Lunardi’s fantasy 2020 tournament, Duke will face East Tennessee State in Greensboro at 5:15 on Sunday.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

Duke confirmed Tre Jones' decision to declare for the NBA Draft after two years with the Blue Devils. Here's what Jones and Coach K had to say about it.

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell to Transfer

Three-year Duke Blue Devil Alex O'Connell announced on Twitter that he will look to complete his college career elsewhere. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Beats Michigan, Loses to UCLA in '64 Final Four

Duke beat future NBA All-Star Cazzie Russell and Michigan in the national semifinals before losing to unbeaten UCLA in the Blue Devils' first-ever national championship game. Read more

ShawnKrest

Fantasy Bracket Updates For Duke

Duke players remain undefeated in the ACC Greatest bracket. The Blue Devils went 2-2 in ESPN's Greatest East Region, and the Blue Devils beat Belmont in Joe Lunardi's fantasy tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Tells ESPN He's Headed to NBA

Point guard Tre Jones, who surprised many by coming back to Duke for his sophomore season, is leaving for the NBA Draft, he tells ESPN. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion, JJ Redick Advance in ACC Bracket

An update on two of the March Madness-related brackets people are voting on. Zion Williamson and JJ Redick both won their first round matchups in the ACC Greatest Player tourney, plus results of the first round of Best Duke Final Four team.

ShawnKrest

Duke Well-Represented in NCAA Greatest Moments Bracket

Eight of the 64 entries in the March Madness Greatest Moments bracket, organized by NCAA.com, involve Duke. Here's a rundown of how the Blue Devil March Moments are faring in the first round.

ShawnKrest