Duke’s Greatest Ever Final Four team bracket, sponsored by the basketball program's social media accounts, is down to its own final four, all of them national champions.

The 2001 team beat the 2004 team, 81 percent to 19 percent. It now faces the 2010 squad, which beat 1986 by a margin of 79 percent to 21.

The 1991 national champions beat the 2015 champs 53 percent to 47. It now faces 1992, which beat 1994, by a margin of 81 percent to 19.

Two members of the 2010 team who are both on the current Duke staff took to Twitter to support their team in the semifinals.

In the ACC Greatest Ever bracket, Duke suffered its first loss. Johnny Dawkins, the 7-seed, lost to Dell Curry, who was the 10-seed but never an ACC player, by a slim 51 to 49 percent margin.

In the NCAA Greatest Moments bracket, Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky defeated George Mason’s Final Four run, 53 percent to 47. It now faces Illinois’ late-game comeback against Arizona in 2005.

Gordon Hayward’s half court miss at the end of Duke’s 2010 national championship game win lost to Texas Western’s 1966 title, 69 percent to 31.

In the ESPN Greatest Ever bracket, Zion Williamson won his first-round game over Danny Manning, 60 percent to 40. The 9-seed now faces top seed Christian Laettner, who beat Jimmer Fredette, 55 percent to 45.

In Joe Lunardi’s fantasy 2020 tournament, Duke will face East Tennessee State in Greensboro at 5:15 on Sunday.