Zion Williamson Denies Getting Illegal Benefits

ShawnKrest

A decision last week by a Florida appeals court determined that Zion Williamson didn’t have to respond to allegations that he received illegal benefits to play at Duke.

He chose to respond anyway in a filing on Monday in the lawsuit between the NBA star and his former marketing agent.

Gina Ford of Prime Sports made claims that he and his family demanded and received benefits, including cash from Nike, cars and housing, to play at Duke.

The filing by Williamson’s legal team stated that Ford’s attorneys made accusations based on “salacious and false rumors from unreliable ‘sources’ outside the pleadings.”

Williamson’s team said that Ford cited “Wikipedia articles, Zillow estimates, and hearsay ruled inadmissible by other federal judges. They even embrace rank speculation that Duke intentionally violated NCAA rules. … Defendants’ allegations are baseless but, more importantly for the purposes of this Motion, irrelevant.”

Williamson is seeking to invalidate a contract he signed with Ford, claiming it’s illegal under North Carolina law. The Florida court’s decision last week put Ford’s countersuit on the back burner, essentially moving the venue back to North Carolina.

It’s likely that Ford’s attempts to show that Williamson should have been ineligible to play at Duke were based on a strategy of showing that he wasn’t a “student athlete” and thus wasn’t protected under the specified North Carolina law.

Much of Williamson’s filing combats that logic. It points out that Ford herself referred to Williamson as a student-athlete and that “A student who ‘engages in’ intercollegiate sports is a “student-athlete,” full stop.”

Half of Duke Basketball Team Makes ACC Honor Roll

Seven of the 14 players on Duke's men's basketball team made ACC Honor Roll, including the entire senior class. Every Duke athletic team had at least half of its members honored.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Has 67 ACC Honor Roll Players

Duke had 67 football players make the ACC Honor Roll, which ranked third among the 14 teams in the league. The group has combined for 118 honor roll berths over their careers.

ShawnKrest

Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes

Duke Athletics continued its dominance of the ACC Honor roll, setting a league record with 572 athletes earning the academic honor this year. It's the 32nd time in 33 years Duke has led the league.

ShawnKrest

2021 Offensive Tackle Almarion Crim Commits to Duke

Duke added a second offensive tackle to its 12-man class of 2021 when three-star Almarion Crim chose the Blue Devils out of a top 10 that included Louisville, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Slide in Mock Draft update

Duke's Cassius Stanley fell out of the first round and Vernon Carey dropped five spots in the latest mock draft update. Tre Jones maintained his previous draft slot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

Duke football has had nearly 200,000 social media interactions on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, ranking No. 56 among Division I programs.

ShawnKrest

Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play at TCU, dealing a setback to Duke's attempts to add to its offensive line.

ShawnKrest

ACC Preseason Football Kickoff Will Be Held Virtually

The ACC preseason football kickoff in Charlotte is the latest event to fall prey to COVID-19. The conference announced that the kickoff will be held virtually in late July.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

Duke missed out on a 2021 offensive line target when three-star tackle Michael Gonzalez chose Louisville. Duke was also in Gonzalez's final five schools.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Early 2022 Recruiting Focus Show Shift in Approach?

Duke has reached out to several members of the class of 2022 in the new open contact period, but few of them are ranked in the top 10. Have the Blue Devils shifted their focus as the G-League threatens to pick off the top players in the class?

ShawnKrest