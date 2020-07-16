Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Bubble for Family Emergency

Zion Williamson’s availability when the NBA season resumes at the end of this month was put into doubt after the rookie star left the NBA’s Orlando Bubble to tend to a family emergency.

In a statement, the New Orleans Pelicans said, “Zion Williamson departed Orlando this morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter. He intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.”

Williamson would have to go through the quarantine protocol set by the league when he returns to the Bubble. Assuming Williamson continues being tested while he’s outside the Bubble, he would need to have a four-day quarantine upon returning. If he doesn’t, the delay would be two weeks or more.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in the team’s statement. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Williamson is in his rookie year with the Pelicans after being drafted first overall following his one season at Duke, during which he was named consensus national player of the year. A knee injury limited him to 19 games prior to the NBA shutting down for four months due to the pandemic. He is averaging 23.6 ppg and 6.8 rebounds.

When the season resumes in two weeks, the Pelicans will be in tenth place in the Western Conference, three and a half games out of a playoff spot with eight to play.