3 Key Storylines for Duke Football on the Road Against Virginia

The Duke football program is in desperation mode, needing a bounce-back win after dropping two in a row to Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Duke lost both games by a combined seven points, and both games came down to the final drive, with the Blue Devils having a chance to win. Now at 1-2 in ACC play after beginning the 2026 season 4-0, Duke needs to adjust.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz's club showed early in the year that they have the talent and personnel to compete at a high level, and these last two games have shown a lot of grit from the Blue Devils. However, they have to regroup and secure a win against Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) in Charlottesville this Friday.

Here are three key storylines to follow.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) throws the ball during the third quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Has To Be Better

Starting quarterback Walker Eget struggled against North Carolina, and the offense looked similar to Week 1 against Tulane: no consistent options outside of Nate Sheppard. Since Week 1, I have been impressed with Eget's play and respect how he has bought into his role with Duke. However, the Blue Devils need more from him.

Eget finished 24-of-38 passing for 249 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Tar Heels, but had at least a couple of throws that probably should've been picked off as well. Sheppard scored Duke's lone offensive touchdown on the afternoon, and Duke's leading receiver outside of the star running back was Jared Richardson, who posted three catches for 55 yards.

Diaz and Co. need more from the passing attack to consistently compete and win games, and that starts with Eget.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe wide receiver Khylil Johnson (5) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerbacks Dylan Flowers (0) and Kyon Loud (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Desperately Needs a Win

A third straight conference defeat would send Duke's 2026 season off the rails after it was one of three remaining undefeated teams in the league just a few weeks ago. Over its first four games, the Blue Devils looked like one of the more consistent teams in the ACC, and both losses have come to clubs they certainly could've taken down.

Duke still has a legitimate chance to win most of its remaining games, but it needs to regain some momentum against a Cavaliers team coming off a 23-13 loss to SMU. Three league losses through seven games would likely shatter any hope for Duke competing near the top of the conference.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's Defensive Line Take a Step Forward?

Statistically, Duke has been one of the best defenses in the ACC this season. It currently ranks second in the league in total yards allowed per game (292.7) and in points allowed per game (16.0). However, it hasn't been quite as disruptive as it can be, specifically at getting to the quarterback.

UNC QB Billy Edwards Jr. had been sacked 11 times heading into last Saturday, and Duke didn't do a great job getting pressure on him, tallying two sacks on the day. The defensive line has been effective, but there's more there.

Virginia has allowed the most sacks of any team in the ACC (21). It's another chance for Duke's defensive line to take a step forward and lead the charge on that side of the ball.