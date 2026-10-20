One Key Positive Takeaway From Duke Football's Two-Game Skid

The Duke Blue Devils have lost two straight games and have plummeted further down the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Just a few weeks ago, Duke was 4-0 and was one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC. It looked like a legitimate dark-horse candidate to earn the second spot in the ACC Championship game, and there was a real case that the Blue Devils should be ranked in the AP Top 25. Two losses later, conversations about the program have changed.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils lost to Georgia Tech and North Carolina in back-to-back weeks by a combined seven points. In both games, they clearly had areas that needed improvement. However, one key positive stands out from both defeats.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Has the Grit To Battle Back

Both of the Blue Devils' losses over the past two weekends came down to the final minute, and they had a chance to win both times. However, Duke wasn't able to execute on either of those final drives to secure a victory.

Against Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets took the lead with under a minute to go, and Duke charged down the field to set up a 33-yard game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. Freshman kicker Gavin Strange missed it. Unfortunate.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels took the lead with under two minutes to go after Duke scored 20 unanswered points, and although the final drive wasn't pretty for Duke, it had a chance to win. The Blue Devils showed an ability to battle back.

Duke faced an 11-point second-half deficit against the Yellow Jackets and found a way to nearly send it to overtime. North Carolina got out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, and the Blue Devils scored 20 unanswered points to take the lead. Sure, neither game resulted in a win for Duke, but they showed they can fight back.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Andrew Pellicciotta (35) celebrates his touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz touched on that in his postgame press conference when asked about the frustrations of losing two close games in a row that came down to the final minutes.

"We've got great fight, we've got great spirit, again to be able to rip off the 20-0 run over the middle part of the game was terrific," Diaz said. "But we've got to prepare ourselves, we're not where we need to be yet to be able to finish in these games...It can look suddenly different quickly, because I think there's enough in that locker room that's worth fighting for."

Blue Devils Can Bounce Back on the Road

Duke now hits the road to face Virginia on Friday night in Charlottesville, a contest it desperately needs to win to get back into a rhythm. The Blue Devils are talented and have proven it this season, but now face some adversity they must overcome.