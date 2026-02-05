3-Star 2027 Quarterback Names Duke in Top 6
Heading into the 2027 cycle, one of Duke head coach Manny Diaz’s top priorities was to land a talented quarterback prospect. Over the past month, the Blue Devils have been active on the recruiting trail, making progress with several of their top targets at the position.
One of those targets is a three-star quarterback recruit from Texas, who recently named the Blue Devils as one of his final six schools.
Blue Devils Make Top 6 for 2027 Quarterback
On Feb. 3, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reported on X that Brice McCurdy, a three-star quarterback from Robinson High School in Waco, Texas, had named Duke as one of his final five schools, along with Arizona, Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, and UCF.
Duke extended an offer to McCurdy in September and has been actively pursuing him since. The Blue Devils hosted the young quarterback in Durham for a Junior Day in January, and it’s clear they’ve emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment.
McCurdy has established himself as one of the nation’s top signal-callers and is coming off a strong junior season at Robinson, where, according to MaxPreps, the three-star quarterback threw for 2,207 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding 695 yards and six scores on the ground.
Given everything that happened with Darian Mensah this offseason, landing a talented young quarterback in the 2027 cycle is paramount for Duke. McCurdy would be a massive addition to the Blue Devils’ class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 584 overall player in the country, the No. 36 quarterback, and the No. 80 prospect in Texas.
Although all of McCurdy’s finalists are in the mix to land him, a few programs have stood out more than the others. In an interview with Spiegelman, the three-star quarterback highlighted Baylor, Cincinnati, and TCU as the schools standing out to him most.
It’s going to be hard for the Blue Devils to pull McCurdy out of his home state of Texas. Still, Duke has been pursuing him for a long time, and if Diaz and his staff can continue to make progress with him over the coming weeks, they should be able to strengthen their standing in his recruitment.
As of now, McCurdy hasn’t set a commitment date, but he told Spiegelman he’s close to making a decision. Duke won’t have much time to make up ground on his other finalists, but making his top six ensures the Blue Devils remain in the mix to land one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 class.
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.