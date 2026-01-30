Blue Devils Offer 4-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past months, as they continue to offer and make progress with some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

While most of the Blue Devils’ focus is on the 2027 cycle, Daiz and company have started targeting several talented recruits in the 2028 class, including recently extending an offer to a four-star wide receiver and a top-100 prospect in the country.

Duke Extends Offer to Top 2028 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 28, Duke extended an offer to Dedrick Kimbrough, a four-star wide receiver from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He shared on X that the Blue Devils had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive another offer from Duke University!”

Kimbrough is coming off a strong sophomore season at Thompson, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 43 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns. He’s established himself as one of the top wideouts in the country and has received interest from several Divsion I programs.

While it’s still early in Kimbrough’s process, Duke is already the 25th school to extend him an offer, joining some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Florida, Oregon, and more.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kimbrough had a busy fall, taking one game-day visit to Ole Miss and two to Alabama. He also visited Auburn over the summer. As of now, the Crimson Tide has established itself as the leader in his recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine giving them a 41.0% chance of landing the four-star wideout.

Although a few programs have already made significant progress with Kimbrough, he’s still a ways away from making a decision, and Duke should have plenty of time to gain ground in his recruitment over the next few weeks.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz and his staff appear to be making wide receiver a priority early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, as Kimbrough is the second four-star pass catcher the Blue Devils have offered in the past week, joining Jordan Gorham, a 2028 wideout from California.

Kimbrough would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ 2028 class, with Rivals ranking the 6’2”, 180-pound recruit as the No. 54 overall player in the country, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama.

While Duke currently faces an uphill battle to land Kimbrough, extending him an offer at this stage of his process should position the Blue Devils as a serious contender in his recruitment.