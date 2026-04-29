Brother of Duke Basketball Product Lands Blue Devil Offer

First came Kon Knueppel. Now, it's quite possible that Kager Knueppel will eventually become the second Knueppel brother to don a Duke basketball jersey, as the Blue Devils entered the fray for the Wisconsin Lutheran junior forward with their reported offer on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Five-Star 2028 Recruit Colton Hiller Lists Blue Devils Among Top Suitors

Team Herro, Knueppel's grassroots team, revealed the offer from fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer via the following post on social media:

Congratulations to ‘27 6’10” Kager Knueppel for adding an offer from @DukeMBB 🤩



The Jr Wing is shooting 54% from 3 after EYBL session 1 in ATL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UI2w7Oaa5l — Team Herro (@team_herro) April 28, 2026

Up roughly 30 spots on the 247Sports 2027 Composite since December, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Knueppel checks in as a four-star talent at No. 82 overall, No. 12 among power forwards, and No. 5 in Wisconsin.

Growing Offer Sheet for the First 2027 Duke Basketball Target

Kager Knueppel has also already reeled in offers from the Toledo Rockets, Purdue Boilermakers, Butler Bulldogs, and home-state hopeful Wisconsin Badgers, according to his On3 profile page.

And chances are his list of suitors will continue to expand in light of his elite outside shooting and budding versatility on the top-shelf Nike EYBL 17U stage this spring. Through his Team Herro squad's 2-1 start, the Milwaukee native is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 54.2 percent from three (on 8.0 attempts beyond the arc per game), and 88.9 percent at the charity stripe.

Kager Knueppel is a 6’10" SNIPER wreaking havoc on the @NikeEYB Circuit pic.twitter.com/bF1HLgRxF4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 28, 2026

Of course, it's worth mentioning that Kon Knueppel, the runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year honors this week after becoming a 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done and 2025-26 sharpshooting star for the Charlotte Hornets, has three more younger brothers who could end up on Jon Scheyer's future wishlists: Kinston Knueppel (2028 recruiting cycle), Kash Knueppel (2029), and Kid Knueppel (2030).

Kidman (13), Kash (14), Kinston (15), Kager (16), Kon II (18…now 19). My boys. pic.twitter.com/8om5mBojlV — Chari Nordgaard Knueppel (@ChariNKnueppel) August 27, 2024

At this juncture, Kager Knueppel is the nation's only 2027 prospect who has reported an offer from Jon Scheyer & Co.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are set to welcome a heralded four-deep haul from the 2026 recruiting arena in Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Williams, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

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