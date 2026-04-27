Five-Star Recruit Lists Duke Basketball Among Top Suitors

Jon Scheyer and his Duke basketball staff have yet to hand out any offers on either the 2027 or 2028 recruiting trail. But one such player in particular appears to be squarely on the Blue Devils' radar in versatile 2028 five-star Colton Hiller.

Still over a month from turning 16 years old, the Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) sophomore forward has already racked up well over a dozen offers, according to 247Sports. And looking ahead to June 15 — the date when college recruiters are permitted to begin reaching out to rising high school juniors directly — it sounds like Hiller fully expects to hear from the Duke basketball coaches.

As the No. 3 prospect in the @scnext 100 for 2028, @coltonhiller already has an impressively long list of suitors, and he is ecstatic about chatting with them directly come June 15 when the NCAA permits college coaches to contact rising juniors. #EYBL pic.twitter.com/onsCIoVeGR — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 25, 2026

"Duke, BYU, Clemson, Villanova, Oregon, Louisville — all of them — a lot, a lot," Hiller noted to League Ready about his growing list of suitors while gearing up for his next game with PSA Cardinals 17U as part of Nike EYBL Session I action in Georgia this weekend.

It's worth remembering that Hiller, currently stacking up at No. 3 overall and No. 1 in his state on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, visited with Scheyer and the Blue Devils when Duke tallied a 68-63 win over the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in Washington, D.C., back in late February. Plus, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound coveted phenom has referred to the blueblood in Durham as a "dream school."

Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Continuing to Improve

Across his first two games for PSA Cardinals (now 1-2) this spring while facing mostly rising high school seniors, Colton Hiller averaged 21.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, albeit only 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) beyond the arc.

"Hiller looks to have gotten a little taller while leaning out since the fall," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi wrote about Hiller earlier this month, "and his impact on the game is undeniable. He can shoot, he's a fabulous passer, he gets to the rim, and the level of self-confidence that he has shines through.

"Other players react positively to playing with him, and you can tell that he commands the respect of teammates and opponents."

Now that Scheyer and his crew have ensured a formidable Duke basketball roster for next season, chances are the Blue Devils will begin ramping up their efforts in the recruiting arena over the next few months.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

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