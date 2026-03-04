Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer Has Chance to Break Record
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer notched his 117th victory via his No. 1-ranked Blue Devils' 93-64 road win over the unranked NC State Wolfpack on Monday night. And that put him a tie with former Butler Bulldogs head coach Brad Stevens for the most by any Division I head coach across only four seasons on the job.
Interestingly, by helping the Blue Devils capture the 2009-10 national championship as a senior and the starting point guard with a thrilling title-game win over the Bulldogs in what was Steven's third year leading the Butler program, it turns out Scheyer aided his cause in catching Steven's mark just a tad faster.
The mere 38-year-old Scheyer, who succeeded five-time national champion and all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski ahead of Duke's 2022-23 campaign and now sits firmly in contention for Coach of the Year honors at the both the conference and national level, boasts a 117-24 overall record as head coach.
That equates to an 83.0 winning percentage, even better than the 78.5 percent that Krzyzewski (1,129-309 at Duke) posted across his 42 seasons at the helm.
Duke Basketball Gem May Be Days Away From Breaking Record
Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC), riding a seven-game winning streak and aiming to avenge their 71-68 road loss in Chapel Hill four weeks ago, have an opportunity to deliver that first-four-years record to him when they square off against the visiting No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Of course, should Duke basketball fall to its archrival, Scheyer will have another shot at breaking the record when the Blue Devils begin their ACC Tournament journey as the top seed in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Thursday, March 12.
Moreover, even if they were to lose to UNC and suffer defeat in their opening bout in Charlotte, they would have another chance to give Scheyer the outright record when they tip off their chase for the program's sixth NCAA title in a couple of weeks.
In other words, at this point, it appears pretty much only a matter of time before Scheyer, one way or another, eventually becomes the winningest four-year head coach in NCAA Division I history.
