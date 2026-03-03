Duke’s Scheyer Gaining Traction for National Coach of the Year

Despite inheriting arguably the most difficult success job in the history of college basketball in taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, and leaving the Duke basketball program as a perennial national title contender year in and year out, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer still doesn't seem to get the recognition he deserves as one of the best head coaches in the sport.

It's getting to the point now where Scheyer might be the most underrated head coach in the entire country. Through his first three full seasons at the helm in Durham, Scheyer has taken Duke to the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2024 and a Final Four appearance in 2025.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer has also delivered two ACC Tournament championships in three years and is on the fast track to earning his third in 2026. Still, he has yet to win an ACC Coach of the Year award.

The Blue Devils lost their entire 2024-25 starting lineup from a team that went to the Final Four, as all five starters were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. In most cases, that would mean a step back for a program the following year.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

However, Scheyer has Duke right back in the mix for a national title once again. The Blue Devils are the current projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and have taken down 10 AP Top 25 opponents this season, more victories over ranked teams than any other program in college basketball.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) directs forward Cameron Boozer (12) to the bench after being poked in the eye during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Gaining Traction for National Coach of the Year

Scheyer wasn't really in the mix to win the National Coach of the Year award until the Blue Devils took down then-No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 21. Now, he's starting to gain ground.

Duke is once again rolling through the ACC, and despite losing an immense amount of production from a team good enough to earn a 1-seed in last year's tournament, Scheyer and his staff haven't missed a beat.

Analyst Terrence Oglesby thinks the National Coach of the Year award is Scheyer's at this point in the season.

"Duke hasn't had an ACC Coach of the Year since 2000," Oglesby said. "Let's not get too enamored with the new coaches in the league. Jon Scheyer deserves Coach of the Year. I'm not even sure it's close."

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer Deserves Both ACC and National Coach of the Year

It's an incredibly difficult task to coach a team good enough to become a 1-seed in the big dance and have legitimate national title aspirations. Not only is Scheyer now doing that for the second year in a row, but he's doing it with a completely new squad.

Sure, Duke lands some of the nation's best recruits each year and is led this season by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer. However, Scheyer and his staff build rosters with intention and do it the right way. It can't be overlooked how elite a job Scheyer is doing.

National Coach of the Year vibes pic.twitter.com/iP18qx9fCz — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 2, 2026

Even with continued success, much of Scheyer's production as head coach at Duke seems to go unnoticed on a national scale. The job he's doing this season is extremely impressive, and he deserves both the ACC and National Coach of the Year honors.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.